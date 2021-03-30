USA Technologies Launches eCommerce Integration for OCS and Delivery Services

The integration enables automatic data imports of purchasing and fulfillment information for purchases made at partner eCommerce websites. The additional data greatly enhances feature functionality in Seed Delivery for warehouse pre-picking, inventory management and reporting.

USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: USAT) ("USAT"), a cashless payments and software services company that provides end-to-end technology solutions for the self-service retail market, today announced the company is launching its new eCommerce integration, along with partners Supply Wizards and Tech 2 Success. The new integration creates a seamless connection between the online ordering sites and vending management systems (VMS).

“Implementing and maintaining an eCommerce system takes far less time to manage when using Seed Delivery with this new integration. It enables operators to upgrade and adapt their technology to maximize their business, and in turn better serve customers,” said Ravi Venkatesan, chief technology officer, USA Technologies. “This eCommerce integration brings efficiency to the operator’s workflow within Seed Delivery, and a great self-serve user experience to their customers. It aligns well with our mission in improving the procurement-to-delivery value chain.”

The eCommerce platform is specifically designed for operators who also offer office coffee service (OCS) or pantry services, and its enhanced features allow operators to better optimize their operations and maximize their business offerings. The solution provides a centralized location for ordering, reduces the processing and handling time required, and enables larger and more frequent purchases. Getting started is very streamlined and easy for existing Seed Delivery customers. Once deployed, the Seed data fields for customers, delivery points, products, pricing and scheduling auto populate and updates are immediate.

“Our partnership with USA Technologies allows us to deliver the most advanced eCommerce capabilities in this industry,” said Aja Pascale, co-founder, Supply Wizards. “USAT’s industry leading solution gives us the ability to augment how we service and benefit operators, as we help them meet their customers’ changing needs.”

“By partnering with USA Technologies, we are giving our customers the ability to more effectively manage their operations and provide better products and services,” said John Hickey, co-founder, Tech 2 Success. “USAT has a proven track record providing best in class technology for the OCS market and will be instrumental in helping us provide a higher level of service as operators adjust to serve an ever changing workforce returning to the workplace.”