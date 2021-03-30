 
RJD Green Inc.'s Specialty Contracting Division Silex Holdings Announced 2021 Commercial Contracts Awarded

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
30.03.2021, 14:59  |  44   |   |   

TULSA, OK, March 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- RJD Green (OTCPK: RJDG),Silex Holdings announced four additional commercial projects awarded in 2021.

RJD Green Inc. announced the awarding of four commercial projects to Silex Holdings’ specialty construction division. The contracts total $480,000, making a positive start on increased commercial division revenues in 2021.

Silex Holdings is continuing its commercial business growth as a primary focus in 2021.

Ron Brewer, CEO of RJD Green Inc. states, “Silex continues the progression in solidifying long-term relationships with valued clients in the construction industry by providing custom quality product and installation along with fast turnaround times on our clients’ orders. With an increased commercial business development program implemented, Silex will continue the broadening of our client base enhancing the assurance of a stable and growing revenue stream.”

About RJD Green, Inc. 

The Company operates as a holding company with a focus of acquiring and managing assets and companies. RJD Green operates in three divisions: RJD Green Healthcare Services Division, which holds interest in IoSoft Inc, a company that provides discrete payment technologies, services and software that can be integrated into targeted offerings for healthcare provider networks, hospitals, healthcare payers and individual providers: Earthlinc Environmental Services Division, which provides green environmental services and technologies; Silex Holdings Division, which is engaged in specialty construction and industrial manufacturing and fills a market niche between the Home Depots and local contractors. Silex offers installed granite/other counter tops, cabinets and related products to the residential builder, commercial contractor, remodel contractor and retail customer. Visit http://www.rjdgreen.com

For additional information contact, Ron Brewer, CEO at ronb@rjdgreen.com, or at (918) 551-7883, or Ken Quist, Investor Relations at thekwister@aol.com or (918) 261-8126.

Forward-looking Statement:

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain as they are based on current expectations and assumptions concerning future events of future performance of the company. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are only predictions and speak only as of the date hereof. In evaluation such statements, prospective investors should review carefully various risks and uncertainties identified in this release and matters set in the company's SEC filings. These risks and uncertainties could cause the company's actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements.


Wertpapier


