New entity Nyera to target sustainable investments in renewables, carbon capture

Geneva (ots/PRNewswire) - Gunvor Group, one of the world's largest physical

energy commodities traders, has announced commitments in the areas of

environment, social, and governance (ESG) targeting a 40% reduction in the

company's Scope 1 and 2 emissions by 2025. The commitments come as a part of

Gunvor's Sustainability Commitments 2021

(https://gunvorgroup.com/media/brochure-and-fact-sheets/) document, which

outlines how the company is navigating the Energy Transition.



For Gunvor, the two most significant activities that generate greenhouse gas

emissions are the company's industrial activities, specifically its European oil

refineries, and its shipping fleet, both owned and chartered. Gunvor has

committed to taking significant steps to reduce and/or compensate scope 1 and 2

emissions by 35% and 95%, respectively, by 2025.





Overall, Gunvor commits to both further improve the environmental impact of itscurrent trading portfolio and invest in new sustainable commodities andbusinesses. The company determines that steps must be taken today to effectivelymanage, limit, and where possible eliminate emissions, given the rolehydrocarbons play in the global energy mix today. At the same time, thecommercial viability of sustainable sources of energy is being increasinglyrealized. As new commodities enter and grow, Gunvor will be a part of ensuringtheir safe and efficient movement to help balance markets.Gunvor's 2021 Sustainability Commitments charter lays out the details of theplan (https://gunvorgroup.com/media/brochure-and-fact-sheets/) . Gunvor Grouphas already begun to undertake the following:- Established dedicated vehicle, Nyera ( Swedish: "New Era" ), to formalizenonhydrocarbon investments comprising a minimum of 10% of net equity that,with leverage, is expected to amount to a commitment of at least half-billiondollars (USD).- Areas of Nyera's focus include carbon capture and storage, renewable fuels,renewable power, and alternative fuels, including ammonia and hydrogen.- Company's major credit lines will continue to embed specificsustainability-linked goals with linked KPIs.- For existing and new trading, dedicated programs will be established to reduceemissions and environmental impact, while taking into account human rightsconsiderations, in line with our commitment to the UNGPs on Business & HumanRights.- Emissions from refineries will continue to decrease compared to 2019, throughefficiency projects and a switch to renewable and carbon neutral electricity.- 100% of owned ships and 75% of time charter shipping fleet will be"eco-vessels" by 2022, with an overall 100% before 2027.- Gunvor is in the process of finalizing its assessment of Scope 3 emissions,including those linked to the traded commodities and voyage charters; thecompany commits to follow the IMO improvement in efficiency targets of 40% by2030, as per Gunvor's membership in the Sea Cargo Charter.Additional detail can be found in the four-page Sustainability Commitments 2021document (https://gunvorgroup.com/media/brochure-and-fact-sheets/) .As a leading global physical commodities trading company, Gunvor Group isinherently equipped to be responsive to market changes, and the company'ssuccess over the last 20 years is based on its ability to do so. While Gunvorhas historically focused on the safe and efficient movement of crude oil and oilproducts, the company has been for more than a decade diversifying into newcommodities and strategies in response to shifting markets and opportunities.About 50 percent of Gunvor's trading today consists of "transitional"commodities, based on the EU Taxonomy, which includes biofuels, natural gas, andliquefied natural gas (LNG). The company has also ceased physical coal tradingand acquired biofuels plants. Gunvor was the first physical energy trader tolaunch a sustainability-linked financing, directly tying its performance in 15different ESG criteria (including emissions reduction) to the interest rate of afacility.About Gunvor GroupGunvor Group is one of the world's largest independent commodities tradinghouses by turnover, creating logistics solutions that safely and efficientlymove physical energy from where it is sourced and stored to where it is demandedmost. With strategic investments in industrial infrastructure-refineries,pipelines, storage and terminals-Gunvor further generates sustainable valueacross the global supply chain for its customers. For more information, go tohttp://www.GunvorGroup.comContact:Seth Thomas Pietras,Corporate Affairs Director,Gunvor Group,+41 79 879 6290,stp@gunvorgroup.comLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1358699/Gunvor_Logo.jpgAdditional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/105839/4877677OTS: Gunvor Group