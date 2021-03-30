 
New entity Nyera to target sustainable investments in renewables, carbon capture

Geneva (ots/PRNewswire) - Gunvor Group, one of the world's largest physical
energy commodities traders, has announced commitments in the areas of
environment, social, and governance (ESG) targeting a 40% reduction in the
company's Scope 1 and 2 emissions by 2025. The commitments come as a part of
Gunvor's Sustainability Commitments 2021
(https://gunvorgroup.com/media/brochure-and-fact-sheets/) document, which
outlines how the company is navigating the Energy Transition.

For Gunvor, the two most significant activities that generate greenhouse gas
emissions are the company's industrial activities, specifically its European oil
refineries, and its shipping fleet, both owned and chartered. Gunvor has
committed to taking significant steps to reduce and/or compensate scope 1 and 2
emissions by 35% and 95%, respectively, by 2025.

Overall, Gunvor commits to both further improve the environmental impact of its
current trading portfolio and invest in new sustainable commodities and
businesses. The company determines that steps must be taken today to effectively
manage, limit, and where possible eliminate emissions, given the role
hydrocarbons play in the global energy mix today. At the same time, the
commercial viability of sustainable sources of energy is being increasingly
realized. As new commodities enter and grow, Gunvor will be a part of ensuring
their safe and efficient movement to help balance markets.

Gunvor's 2021 Sustainability Commitments charter lays out the details of the
plan (https://gunvorgroup.com/media/brochure-and-fact-sheets/) . Gunvor Group
has already begun to undertake the following:

- Established dedicated vehicle, Nyera ( Swedish: "New Era" ), to formalize
nonhydrocarbon investments comprising a minimum of 10% of net equity that,
with leverage, is expected to amount to a commitment of at least half-billion
dollars (USD).
- Areas of Nyera's focus include carbon capture and storage, renewable fuels,
renewable power, and alternative fuels, including ammonia and hydrogen.
- Company's major credit lines will continue to embed specific
sustainability-linked goals with linked KPIs.
- For existing and new trading, dedicated programs will be established to reduce
emissions and environmental impact, while taking into account human rights
considerations, in line with our commitment to the UNGPs on Business & Human
Rights.
- Emissions from refineries will continue to decrease compared to 2019, through
efficiency projects and a switch to renewable and carbon neutral electricity.
- 100% of owned ships and 75% of time charter shipping fleet will be
"eco-vessels" by 2022, with an overall 100% before 2027.
- Gunvor is in the process of finalizing its assessment of Scope 3 emissions,
including those linked to the traded commodities and voyage charters; the
company commits to follow the IMO improvement in efficiency targets of 40% by
2030, as per Gunvor's membership in the Sea Cargo Charter.

Additional detail can be found in the four-page Sustainability Commitments 2021
document (https://gunvorgroup.com/media/brochure-and-fact-sheets/) .

As a leading global physical commodities trading company, Gunvor Group is
inherently equipped to be responsive to market changes, and the company's
success over the last 20 years is based on its ability to do so. While Gunvor
has historically focused on the safe and efficient movement of crude oil and oil
products, the company has been for more than a decade diversifying into new
commodities and strategies in response to shifting markets and opportunities.

About 50 percent of Gunvor's trading today consists of "transitional"
commodities, based on the EU Taxonomy, which includes biofuels, natural gas, and
liquefied natural gas (LNG). The company has also ceased physical coal trading
and acquired biofuels plants. Gunvor was the first physical energy trader to
launch a sustainability-linked financing, directly tying its performance in 15
different ESG criteria (including emissions reduction) to the interest rate of a
facility.

About Gunvor Group

Gunvor Group is one of the world's largest independent commodities trading
houses by turnover, creating logistics solutions that safely and efficiently
move physical energy from where it is sourced and stored to where it is demanded
most. With strategic investments in industrial infrastructure-refineries,
pipelines, storage and terminals-Gunvor further generates sustainable value
across the global supply chain for its customers. For more information, go to
http://www.GunvorGroup.com

Contact:
Seth Thomas Pietras,
Corporate Affairs Director,
Gunvor Group,
+41 79 879 6290,
stp@gunvorgroup.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1358699/Gunvor_Logo.jpg

Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/105839/4877677
OTS: Gunvor Group


New entity Nyera to target sustainable investments in renewables, carbon capture Gunvor Group, one of the world's largest physical energy commodities traders, has announced commitments in the areas of environment, social, and governance (ESG) targeting a 40% reduction in the company's Scope 1 and 2 emissions by 2025. The …

