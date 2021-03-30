 
Lakeside Software Technology Supercharges New Lenovo Device Intelligence Plus Digital Experience Management Solution

Lakeside adds cloud-native functionality and robust edge-based anonymous big data collection to the new Lenovo Device Intelligence Plus for more proactive and effective IT service operations

BOSTON, March 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lakeside Software, the leader in digital experience management, announced their collaboration with Lenovo to launch Lenovo Device Intelligence Plus, its new enhanced version of its cloud-based Software-as-a-Service PC health management tool. The combination of Lakeside Software's premier digital experience management (DEM) solution, the Digital Experience Cloud, and Lenovo's advanced predictive analytics software, empowers administrators with a broader set of analytics and tools to drive actionable insights and proactively impact service operations.

"We're thrilled about this collaboration and how the integration of Lakeside's Digital Experience Cloud solution into the Lenovo Device Intelligence Plus tool enables Lenovo to extend its commitment and footprint in the DEM space," said Dan Salinas, vice president of Business Development, Lakeside. "Lakeside's cloud-first, multi-tenant approach is not only highly extensible, but it also keeps user data separate for enhanced privacy and security. Our proactive detection and automated remediation capabilities enable IT admins to identify and resolve issues before they impact productivity."

Lenovo Device Intelligence, unveiled last September, assists enterprise-level IT administrators in the monitoring, diagnosing and remediation of PC issues as well as helping to predict potential system failures or performance issues before they occur. When developing Lenovo Device Intelligence Plus, Lenovo collaborated with Lakeside Software based on its unparalleled anonymous end-user big data collection capabilities, proactive engine, insights, and position as a recognized industry leader in the DEM market.

"Predictive analytics is known to reduce IT costs and device downtime in large organizations," said Igor Bergman, vice president of Cloud and Software for PCs and Smart Devices, Lenovo. "We developed Lenovo Device Intelligence Plus specifically to address pains like these in the enterprise. Its high accuracy rate in predicting, for example, the most common blue screen failures before they happen and applications that cause performance degradation will save IT administrators valuable time in diagnosing and resolving these productivity killers. Lenovo Device Intelligence Plus also incorporates other robust capabilities such as PC fleet and device-level insights, analytics and proven issue remediations."

