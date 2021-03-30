 
NAFCU Services Announces Persistent Systems as Preferred Partner for Digital Transformation including Cloud-Based Technologies

NAFCU Services announced today that Persistent Systems (BSE and NSE: Persistent) has become the newest Preferred Partner to join its program serving credit unions.

Through this partnership, credit unions will have greater access to Persistent’s strategic technology services and solutions to accelerate digital transformation, including expanding the use of cloud-based technologies. The partnership was approved following a rigorous, independent review and voting process by credit union executives.

Persistent delivers world-class digital solutions to help credit unions accelerate their digital strategy to improve member experience and reduce costs. Persistent understands the unique obstacles that credit unions face and provides strategic advisory services to help grow their institutions and provide a differentiated experience for members.

"We are excited to welcome Persistent as a new partner to this program,” said Randy Salser, president of NAFCU Services. “Adoption of cloud and other cutting edge technologies including machine learning, automation, and artificial intelligence have rapidly become necessary for so many credit union functions. A partner like Persistent can help our industry continue to grow and innovate with proven technologies and practices.”

In 2019, Persistent Systems launched the Persistent Digital Credit Union Solution which enables credit unions to extend their existing IT investments to set up digital banking initiatives leveraging cloud based technologies to more rapidly launch new products and service offerings. Additionally, Persistent maintains extensive partnership agreements with leading FinTech ISVs, empowering credit unions to deliver cutting edge member experiences.

"Credit unions play a critical role in society; and enabling them to use best-of-breed technology to better serve their members and grow their reach is a core part of our business,” said Bipin Sahni, Chief Strategy Officer, BFSI for Persistent. “We’re proud to partner with NAFCU so we can help even more credit unions quickly launch new digital capabilities.”

About NAFCU Services

As part of the National Association of Federally-Insured Credit Unions, NAFCU Services provides funding, educational content, and a portfolio of trusted and vetted Preferred Partners.

For 40+ years, we’ve served credit unions across the country. Our team of partners delivers groundbreaking ideas and next-gen solutions, enabling credit unions to compete, change the status quo, and grow their institutions. For more information, visit our website and follow us on Twitter.

About Persistent

With 12,000+ employees around the world, Persistent Systems (BSE & NSE: PERSISTENT) is a global solutions leader that has been delivering digital business acceleration, enterprise modernization and next-generation product engineering to financial services institutions for 20+ years, as well as other industry verticals. To learn more about our credit union solutions visit our website.



