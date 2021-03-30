 
Advanced Sterilization Products Announces Aisha Barry as President

Advanced Sterilization Products (ASP), a global leader in infection prevention and a wholly owned operating company of Fortive Corporation (NYSE: FTV), has named Aisha Barry the new president of ASP.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210330005106/en/

Advanced Sterilization Products Announces Aisha Barry as President (Photo: Business Wire)

“Aisha’s extensive healthcare background coupled with software and consumer products innovation will help strengthen ASP’s digital expertise, develop strategic alliances, and expand our international sales presence,” said Barbara Hulit, Sr. VP of Fortive’s Advanced Healthcare Solutions segment. “Aisha has a proven track record of developing highly effective organizations, leading to sustained growth. She will build on our current growth trajectory and advance the company’s mission to protect patients during their most critical moments.”

Aisha joins ASP from Philips, where her most recent role was Vice President and General Manager for the Patient Monitoring category. Before that, Aisha served as Vice President and General Manager of Patient Management Software for Medtronic. Other past experience includes leadership roles at John Deere and more than 12 years of marketing and product development roles at Procter & Gamble.

Aisha holds an MBA from Tuck School of Business at Dartmouth and a degree in chemical engineering from The Ohio State University.

About Advanced Sterilization Products (ASP)

Advanced Sterilization Products (ASP) has a long track record of designing and delivering innovative infection prevention solutions that dramatically raise the level of health care and safety for those who matter most. Our pioneering technology, global distribution and established leadership position enable us to simplify the process of buying and operating infection prevention products and services every day for thousands of medical facilities around the world. This enables our customers to focus on what they do best – preventing infection and saving lives. For more information, please visit www.asp.com.

ASP 2021. All rights reserved.

