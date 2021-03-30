 
checkAd

ContactEngine Partners with Vonage to Enhance Customer Experience and International Reach

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
30.03.2021, 15:00  |   |   |   

ContactEngine, the proactive conversational AI technology used by large corporations across industries to automate customer communications, has today announced a partnership with Vonage, a global cloud communications leader helping businesses accelerate their digital transformation, to navigate the delivery of its multi-channel conversations across the world.

Through this partnership, ContactEngine will augment Vonage’s own AI-powered solutions by providing access to its leading proactive conversational AI capabilities, which boasts 90% automation of customer conversations without the need for human intervention, alleviating call center pressure. ContactEngine achieves this through individually tailored conversations based on business objectives and intelligent call routing and escalation.

Through the Vonage Communications Platform, Vonage Application Programming Interfaces (APIs) will provide ContactEngine with the streamlined ability to overcome various regulations and complexities of delivering communications across all digital channels internationally. By leveraging Vonage APIs, ContactEngine conversations can be rapidly deployed across the globe, without the need for costly and disruptive software changes.

The partnership between Vonage and ContactEngine will allow for greater connectivity between brands and their customers, allowing businesses to enhance customer experience wherever they are in the world. The partnership also strengthens both Vonage and ContactEngine’s offerings on the international stage, with both businesses sharing their resources to meet customers’ demands, which have rapidly changed in an increasingly digital world that has only accelerated in the past 12 months due to Covid-19.

Prof. Mark K. Smith, Group CEO of ContactEngine, commented: “It’s a great privilege to be able to work with Vonage. ContactEngine operates internationally, engaging in millions of customer conversations for some of the biggest companies in the world. What’s so pleasing about partnering with Vonage is that we need to work right at the edges of perfection – if we can deliver even an extra 1% improvement in the way customers engage, then we can deliver considerable savings for a company – and Vonage offers us the path to realize that through their international reach, low latency, and ability to deliver communications across various channels. It’s a complex landscape communicating with customers on an international scale and Vonage gives us the confidence to operate with reliability.”

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

ContactEngine Partners with Vonage to Enhance Customer Experience and International Reach ContactEngine, the proactive conversational AI technology used by large corporations across industries to automate customer communications, has today announced a partnership with Vonage, a global cloud communications leader helping businesses …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BevCanna Signs White-Label Agreement with State B Beverages
P&G Aims to Improve Portrayal of “Black Life” on Screen, Expands Inclusion Efforts for Black ...
T-Mobile and Google Deliver Best-in-Class Mobile and TV Experiences, and Showcase Range of Android ...
XL Fleet Announces Date Change for Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2020 Earnings Release and ...
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Alerts Investors to Securities Class Action Against EHang Holdings ...
Humanigen Announces Proposed Public Offering of Five Million Shares of Common Stock
NextDecade Announces Issuance of Preferred Equity to OGCI Climate Investments
Scott’s Liquid Gold-Inc. Reports 2020 Results
dMY Technology Group, Inc. II Announces Special Meeting Date to Approve Proposed Business ...
Comcast Launches Disney+ and ESPN+ on Xfinity
Titel
U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approves Bristol Myers Squibb’s and bluebird bio’s Abecma ...
La Française de l'Énergie:  Half-Year Results 2021
AT&T Declares Dividends on Common and Preferred Shares
Ynvisible & SpotSee Announce Launch of New Temperature Indication Solution TempSafe Electrocard
Cresco Labs Announces Fourth Quarter & Full Year 2020 Results with Record Revenue, Adjusted EBITDA1 ...
AeroFarms, the World Leader in Indoor Vertical Farming, to Become Publicly Traded Company through ...
Tempest and Millendo Announce Proposed Merger Agreement
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Alerts Investors to Securities Class Action Against PLUG POWER ...
 Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company Signs Partnership with Dolphin Entertainment
Moderna Announces Shipment of 100 Millionth Dose of its COVID-19 Vaccine to the U.S. Government
Titel
Organigram Launches SHRED Tropic Thunder Jar of J’s (Jar of Joints) and Trailblazer SNAX Milk ...
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG) on Behalf of ...
AMC Burbank 16 and AMC Century City 15 to Reopen Monday, March 15
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results and Host ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results
Bunge Announces Leadership Team Changes
Ontrak Pre-Announces 2020 Fourth Quarter and Year End Financial Results
U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approves Bristol Myers Squibb’s and bluebird bio’s Abecma ...
ImmunityBio and NantKwest Complete Merger
Cryptocurrency Mining Company Argo Blockchain Achieves Record Revenue Growth in February
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer