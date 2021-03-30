ContactEngine Partners with Vonage to Enhance Customer Experience and International Reach

Through this partnership, ContactEngine will augment Vonage’s own AI-powered solutions by providing access to its leading proactive conversational AI capabilities, which boasts 90% automation of customer conversations without the need for human intervention, alleviating call center pressure. ContactEngine achieves this through individually tailored conversations based on business objectives and intelligent call routing and escalation.

ContactEngine , the proactive conversational AI technology used by large corporations across industries to automate customer communications, has today announced a partnership with Vonage , a global cloud communications leader helping businesses accelerate their digital transformation, to navigate the delivery of its multi-channel conversations across the world.

Through the Vonage Communications Platform, Vonage Application Programming Interfaces (APIs) will provide ContactEngine with the streamlined ability to overcome various regulations and complexities of delivering communications across all digital channels internationally. By leveraging Vonage APIs, ContactEngine conversations can be rapidly deployed across the globe, without the need for costly and disruptive software changes.

The partnership between Vonage and ContactEngine will allow for greater connectivity between brands and their customers, allowing businesses to enhance customer experience wherever they are in the world. The partnership also strengthens both Vonage and ContactEngine’s offerings on the international stage, with both businesses sharing their resources to meet customers’ demands, which have rapidly changed in an increasingly digital world that has only accelerated in the past 12 months due to Covid-19.

Prof. Mark K. Smith, Group CEO of ContactEngine, commented: “It’s a great privilege to be able to work with Vonage. ContactEngine operates internationally, engaging in millions of customer conversations for some of the biggest companies in the world. What’s so pleasing about partnering with Vonage is that we need to work right at the edges of perfection – if we can deliver even an extra 1% improvement in the way customers engage, then we can deliver considerable savings for a company – and Vonage offers us the path to realize that through their international reach, low latency, and ability to deliver communications across various channels. It’s a complex landscape communicating with customers on an international scale and Vonage gives us the confidence to operate with reliability.”