 
checkAd

Marchex AI-Fueled Products Win 2021 Artificial Intelligence Excellence Award

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
30.03.2021, 15:00  |   |   |   

Marchex (NASDAQ: MCHX), a leading conversational analytics and solutions company that connects the voice of the customer to your business, today announced that The Business Intelligence Group has named Marchex a winner in its inaugural Artificial Intelligence Excellence Awards program.

Marchex received the recognition for its sales engagement product suite, which uses conversational AI to enable businesses to deliver customer experiences that improve sales outcomes and outperform the competition. The Artificial Intelligence Excellence Awards program sets out to recognize those organizations, products and people who bring Artificial Intelligence (AI) to life and apply it to solve real problems. In judging for the award, Business Intelligence Group’s proprietary and unique scoring system selectively measures performance across multiple business domains and then rewards those companies whose achievements stand above those of their peers.

This is the second product and technology-related award for Marchex in 2021. Separately in February, Marchex Marketing Edge received the 2021 Gold Stevie award for Marketing Solution-New Version. Marchex Marketing Edge is a conversational analytics solution that enables marketers to make data-driven decisions that improve their digital marketing performance, by revealing which marketing campaigns and channels result in call and text conversions. The Stevie Awards recognize the achievements of contact center, customer service, business development, and sales professionals worldwide. The selection panel looks for solutions that address real-time consumer demands and compelling client success stories in addition to the benefit the solution provides to customers.

“Marchex is honored to receive these awards, which recognize the power that our conversation intelligence and analytics solutions deliver to solve mission-critical problems for our customers,” said Ryan Polley, Marchex Chief Product and Strategy Officer. “Marchex sits in the flow of a tremendous amount of valuable conversational data that augments our ability to innovate. Our passion in helping businesses harness AI has created a robust innovation pipeline, and we look forward to bringing more AI-powered solutions to market in the coming months and years.”

“We are so proud to name Marchex as a winner in our inaugural Artificial Intelligence Excellence Awards program,” said Maria Jimenez, chief nominations officer for Business Intelligence Group. “It was clear to our judges that Marchex was using AI to improve the lives of their customers and employees. Congratulations to the entire team!”

About Marchex

Marchex understands the best customers are those who call your company - they convert faster, buy more, and churn less. Marchex provides solutions that help companies drive more calls, understand what happens on those calls, and convert more of those callers into customers. Our actionable intelligence strengthens the connection between companies and their customers, bridging the physical and digital world, to help brands maximize their marketing investments and operating efficiencies to acquire the best customers.

Please visit http://www.marchex.com, www.marchex.com/blog or @marchex on Twitter (Twitter.com/Marchex), where Marchex discloses material information from time to time about the company, its financial information, and its business.

About Business Intelligence Group www.bintelligence.com

The Business Intelligence Group was founded with the mission of recognizing true talent and superior performance in the business world. Unlike other industry award programs, these programs are judged by business executives having experience and knowledge. The organization’s proprietary and unique scoring system selectively measures performance across multiple business domains and then rewards those companies whose achievements stand above those of their peers.

Marchex (B) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Marchex AI-Fueled Products Win 2021 Artificial Intelligence Excellence Award Marchex (NASDAQ: MCHX), a leading conversational analytics and solutions company that connects the voice of the customer to your business, today announced that The Business Intelligence Group has named Marchex a winner in its inaugural Artificial …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BevCanna Signs White-Label Agreement with State B Beverages
P&G Aims to Improve Portrayal of “Black Life” on Screen, Expands Inclusion Efforts for Black ...
T-Mobile and Google Deliver Best-in-Class Mobile and TV Experiences, and Showcase Range of Android ...
XL Fleet Announces Date Change for Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2020 Earnings Release and ...
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Alerts Investors to Securities Class Action Against EHang Holdings ...
Humanigen Announces Proposed Public Offering of Five Million Shares of Common Stock
NextDecade Announces Issuance of Preferred Equity to OGCI Climate Investments
Scott’s Liquid Gold-Inc. Reports 2020 Results
dMY Technology Group, Inc. II Announces Special Meeting Date to Approve Proposed Business ...
Comcast Launches Disney+ and ESPN+ on Xfinity
Titel
U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approves Bristol Myers Squibb’s and bluebird bio’s Abecma ...
La Française de l'Énergie:  Half-Year Results 2021
AT&T Declares Dividends on Common and Preferred Shares
Ynvisible & SpotSee Announce Launch of New Temperature Indication Solution TempSafe Electrocard
Cresco Labs Announces Fourth Quarter & Full Year 2020 Results with Record Revenue, Adjusted EBITDA1 ...
AeroFarms, the World Leader in Indoor Vertical Farming, to Become Publicly Traded Company through ...
Tempest and Millendo Announce Proposed Merger Agreement
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Alerts Investors to Securities Class Action Against PLUG POWER ...
 Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company Signs Partnership with Dolphin Entertainment
Moderna Announces Shipment of 100 Millionth Dose of its COVID-19 Vaccine to the U.S. Government
Titel
Organigram Launches SHRED Tropic Thunder Jar of J’s (Jar of Joints) and Trailblazer SNAX Milk ...
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG) on Behalf of ...
AMC Burbank 16 and AMC Century City 15 to Reopen Monday, March 15
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results and Host ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results
Bunge Announces Leadership Team Changes
Ontrak Pre-Announces 2020 Fourth Quarter and Year End Financial Results
U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approves Bristol Myers Squibb’s and bluebird bio’s Abecma ...
ImmunityBio and NantKwest Complete Merger
Cryptocurrency Mining Company Argo Blockchain Achieves Record Revenue Growth in February
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
11.03.21
Marchex to Participate in the 2021 Roth Virtual Investor Conference
02.03.21
Marchex Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results