Marchex AI-Fueled Products Win 2021 Artificial Intelligence Excellence Award

Marchex received the recognition for its sales engagement product suite, which uses conversational AI to enable businesses to deliver customer experiences that improve sales outcomes and outperform the competition. The Artificial Intelligence Excellence Awards program sets out to recognize those organizations, products and people who bring Artificial Intelligence (AI) to life and apply it to solve real problems. In judging for the award, Business Intelligence Group’s proprietary and unique scoring system selectively measures performance across multiple business domains and then rewards those companies whose achievements stand above those of their peers.

Marchex (NASDAQ: MCHX ), a leading conversational analytics and solutions company that connects the voice of the customer to your business, today announced that The Business Intelligence Group has named Marchex a winner in its inaugural Artificial Intelligence Excellence Awards program .

This is the second product and technology-related award for Marchex in 2021. Separately in February, Marchex Marketing Edge received the 2021 Gold Stevie award for Marketing Solution-New Version. Marchex Marketing Edge is a conversational analytics solution that enables marketers to make data-driven decisions that improve their digital marketing performance, by revealing which marketing campaigns and channels result in call and text conversions. The Stevie Awards recognize the achievements of contact center, customer service, business development, and sales professionals worldwide. The selection panel looks for solutions that address real-time consumer demands and compelling client success stories in addition to the benefit the solution provides to customers.

“Marchex is honored to receive these awards, which recognize the power that our conversation intelligence and analytics solutions deliver to solve mission-critical problems for our customers,” said Ryan Polley, Marchex Chief Product and Strategy Officer. “Marchex sits in the flow of a tremendous amount of valuable conversational data that augments our ability to innovate. Our passion in helping businesses harness AI has created a robust innovation pipeline, and we look forward to bringing more AI-powered solutions to market in the coming months and years.”

“We are so proud to name Marchex as a winner in our inaugural Artificial Intelligence Excellence Awards program,” said Maria Jimenez, chief nominations officer for Business Intelligence Group. “It was clear to our judges that Marchex was using AI to improve the lives of their customers and employees. Congratulations to the entire team!”

About Marchex

Marchex understands the best customers are those who call your company - they convert faster, buy more, and churn less. Marchex provides solutions that help companies drive more calls, understand what happens on those calls, and convert more of those callers into customers. Our actionable intelligence strengthens the connection between companies and their customers, bridging the physical and digital world, to help brands maximize their marketing investments and operating efficiencies to acquire the best customers.

Please visit http://www.marchex.com, www.marchex.com/blog or @marchex on Twitter (Twitter.com/Marchex)

About Business Intelligence Group www.bintelligence.com

The Business Intelligence Group was founded with the mission of recognizing true talent and superior performance in the business world. Unlike other industry award programs, these programs are judged by business executives having experience and knowledge. The organization’s proprietary and unique scoring system selectively measures performance across multiple business domains and then rewards those companies whose achievements stand above those of their peers.

