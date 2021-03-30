 
Ollie’s Bargain Outlet, Inc. Donates Over $640,000 to Feeding America

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet, Inc. (Ollie’s), one of America’s largest closeout retail chains, raised more than $640,000 through an in-store fundraising campaign during February and March. Funds raised will benefit more than 100 Feeding America member food banks in the communities that Ollie’s serves.

“We began this partnership with Feeding America last year to support an immediate need in our communities at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic,” said John Swygert, President and CEO of Ollie’s, “After what has been a challenging year for so many families, we wanted to renew this partnership in 2021 to continue providing support to local food banks and people in need.”

“Due to the coronavirus pandemic, 42 million people, including more than 13 million children, may face hunger in the U.S. in 2021,” said Lauren Biedron, vice president of corporate partnerships at Feeding America. “We are thankful to Ollie’s for helping Feeding America member food banks provide more meals to neighbors during this time of increased need.”

Proceeds collected across the 390 participating Ollie's Bargain Outlet locations will be donated to 109 member food banks across the company's footprint.

About Ollie’s Bargain Outlet, Inc.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet, Inc., founded in 1982, is one of America’s largest retailers of closeouts and excess inventory, offering real brands at real bargain prices. Famous for its signature catch-phrase Good Stuff Cheap, Ollie’s has a huge variety of famous brand-name merchandise in every department – food, books, housewares, toys, electronics, domestics, clothing, furniture, health and beauty, flooring, seasonal items and so much more – at up to 70 percent off the fancy stores’ prices. You never know what you’ll find at one of Ollie’s 395 “semi-lovely” stores in Alabama, Arkansas, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida., Georgia, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Mississippi, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia and West Virginia. For more information, visit www.ollies.us. Like us on Facebook or find us on Twitter at @OlliesOutlet. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. is a publicly-traded company on NASDAQ under the ticker symbol OLLI.

