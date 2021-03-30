Ollie’s Bargain Outlet, Inc. Donates Over $640,000 to Feeding America

“We began this partnership with Feeding America last year to support an immediate need in our communities at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic,” said John Swygert, President and CEO of Ollie’s, “After what has been a challenging year for so many families, we wanted to renew this partnership in 2021 to continue providing support to local food banks and people in need.”

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet, Inc. (Ollie’s), one of America’s largest closeout retail chains, raised more than $640,000 through an in-store fundraising campaign during February and March. Funds raised will benefit more than 100 Feeding America member food banks in the communities that Ollie’s serves.

“Due to the coronavirus pandemic, 42 million people, including more than 13 million children, may face hunger in the U.S. in 2021,” said Lauren Biedron, vice president of corporate partnerships at Feeding America. “We are thankful to Ollie’s for helping Feeding America member food banks provide more meals to neighbors during this time of increased need.”

Proceeds collected across the 390 participating Ollie's Bargain Outlet locations will be donated to 109 member food banks across the company's footprint.

