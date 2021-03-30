Cubic Executive Appointed to the National Defense University Foundation’s Board of Directors

Cubic Corporation (NYSE:CUB) today announced Senior Vice President of Government Relations and Strategy John Roberti was appointed to the board of the National Defense University (NDU) Foundation. Established to provide critical support to the National Defense University, the NDU Foundation is a non-partisan, nonprofit, philanthropic organization focused exclusively on championing NDU’s mission of advanced national security education and leader development.

John Roberti appointed to the National Defense University Foundation’s Board of Directors. (Photo: Business Wire)

“RDML Roberti understands the opportunities and challenges that NDU faces to accelerate cooperation and integration with the private sector on matters critical to national security. He also possesses a rare combination of defense and military acumen from three decades of leading key areas of transformation and commands in the U.S. Navy,” stated James Schmeling J.D., president and chief executive officer of the National Defense University Foundation. “We look forward to working with him as our newest member of the NDU Foundation board of directors.”

“I am honored and thrilled to join the NDU Foundation’s board of directors,” said Retired U.S. Navy Rear Admiral John Roberti. “NDU is an esteemed institution, developing both military and civilian professionals into national security leaders. The NDU foundation enables collaboration on the nation’s most important and complex issues relative to national security and defense. I look forward to serving the foundation as it provides critical support for the university and facilitates further collaboration across the government and private sectors.”

About Cubic Corporation

Cubic is a technology-driven, market-leading provider of integrated solutions that increase situational understanding for transportation, defense C4ISR, and training customers worldwide to decrease urban congestion and improve the militaries’ effectiveness and operational readiness. Our teams innovate to make a positive difference in people’s lives. We simplify their daily journeys. We promote mission success and safety for those who serve their nation. For more information about Cubic, please visit www.cubic.com or on Twitter @CubicCorp.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210330005399/en/