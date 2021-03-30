BlackRock Hires Paul Bodnar to Lead Sustainable Investing

“Understanding the interplay between public policy, technology and finance is absolutely critical in helping clients invest sustainably,” said Philipp Hildebrand, Vice Chairman of BlackRock. “Paul is universally respected for his intellect, experience and practical approach to solving this urgent and complex issue. His experience in developing both policy and market-based solutions for the financial sector make him an ideal choice to help BlackRock’s clients achieve their net zero ambitions.”

BlackRock (NYSE: BLK) has hired Paul Bodnar to lead its sustainable investing platform and its global initiative to help clients create more sustainable, more resilient investment portfolios. As Global Head of BlackRock Sustainable Investing (BSI), Bodnar will be responsible for sustainable research, analytics, product development, and integration of Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) considerations into the investment process.

Most recently, Mr. Bodnar was a Managing Director and Chief Strategy Officer at Rocky Mountain Institute (RMI), an independent non-profit organization working to accelerate the clean energy transition. While at RMI, Mr. Bodnar founded and chaired RMI’s Center for Climate-Aligned Finance, which works with some of the world’s largest financial institutions to enable their transition to net-zero emissions portfolios. He also established initiatives to support green investment in emerging markets, including the Climate Finance Access Network and the Green Bank Design Platform.

Before joining RMI, Mr. Bodnar held a number of climate leadership roles in the U.S. government, including as Special Assistant to the President and Senior Director for Energy and Climate Change at the National Security Council. Mr. Bodnar also held positions at the U.S. Department of State, including as lead negotiator for climate finance and Counselor to the Special Envoy for Climate Change.

Mr. Bodnar played a critical role in the development of Obama Administration climate policies, including the U.S. strategy for the Paris Climate Conference, the historic U.S.-China presidential joint climate announcement of November 2014, the OECD agreement to strictly limit public financing for coal-fired power plants, and the doubling of clean energy research and development budgets by 20 major countries through the Mission Innovation initiative.