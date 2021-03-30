Allied Esports Entertainment and Element Partners Amend Stock Purchase Agreement

Allied Esports Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: AESE) (the “Company” or “AESE”), a global esports entertainment company, today announced that it has amended its stock purchase agreement with Element Partners, LLC (“Element”) to sell all of the outstanding capital stock of each of the legal entities that collectively operate or engage in the Company’s poker-related business and assets (the “WPT Business”). The amendment to the stock purchase agreement increases the overall purchase price from $90.5 million to $105 million.

The Company’s Board of Directors unanimously approved the amendment to the stock purchase agreement. In connection with approval of the amendment, the Company’s Board of Directors, in consultation with its financial and legal advisors, compared the terms of the amended stock purchase agreement to the terms of the proposal received from Bally’s Corporation (“Bally’s”) to acquire the WPT Business for $105 million. After such review, the Board of Directors determined that the Bally’s proposal did not constitute a “Superior Proposal” (as such term is defined in the stock purchase agreement with Element).