Robotic Assistance Devices Receives 2-Unit Wally HSO Order from New Dealer DSI

“Our end-user was looking for an alternative to having their security guards perform temperature scans on employees and visitors entering their facility,” said Eddie Sorrells, Chief Operating Officer and General Counsel at DSI. “Moving to an autonomous, non-touch, digital solution will save the client money and allow their guards to be reassigned to posts better suited for humans,” Sorrells concluded.

Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions, Inc., (OTCPK:AITX), today announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary Robotic Assistance Devices (RAD) has received an order for two Wally HSO (Health Screening Option) systems from recently signed dealer DSI Security Services. Although not-disclosed, the end-user for these Wally HSO units is a prominent national nonprofit agency.

“Since we started talking with DSI about becoming a dealer, this Wally HSO order was on the table,” said Mark Folmer, COO of RAD. “It’s so rewarding that the market place is recognizing what RAD has to offer, that there is really no alternative in performance, and the cost savings these solutions immediately provide.”

“DSI now holds the record for quickest dealer from sign-up to first order,” said Steve Reinharz, President of RAD. “It’s thrilling to support them as they begin the transformation of bringing in our advanced tech to every client discussion.”

Wally HSO is a self-contained, artificial intelligence-driven security, concierge and health screening solution capable of performing touchless temperature assessments on personnel entering a facility. Built on the popular RAD Wally platform, Wally HSO performs all existing Wally functions including facility access control functions including, opening doors, the printing of badges, and documenting all details regarding who enters a secure facility, with barcode and optional NFC (Near Field Communication) scanning, plus AI-driven facial recognition verification. Wally HSO is also designed to detect and document those wearing, and not wearing a face covering as they enter a facility. If the user’s temperature is outside of the acceptable range, Wally HSO will not allow entry, the incident is digitally documented, and the unit will provide further instructions either audibly or visually which may include summoning an on-site, or remote security guard.