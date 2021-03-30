 
Brightcove and L2 Announce Strategic Partnership to Deliver Seamless Video Experiences for Arts and Cultural Organizations

Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ: BCOV), the global leader in video for business, today announced a partnership with L2, a solution provider for arts and cultural organizations, to provide their viewers with an exceptional cart-free purchasing experience. Whether it’s purchasing a 48-hour rental or a free trial, a monthly subscription, a PPV livestream, or a multi-show digital season pass, this partnership will make transactions swift and easy.

Over the past year, performing arts organizations have continued to provide viewers with video options when they couldn’t be in person at concert halls, stadiums, theatres, and museums. Using video, these organizations have seen record attendance and reached broader audiences. They have also created new, engaging content for viewers with behind-the-scenes footage, Q&A sessions with performers, and more. As consumers adjusted to virtual events and the accessibility of content, organizations realized there is a greater need for a long-term video strategy to support their remote audiences and drive additional viewing opportunities.

L2 integrates with Tessitura for transactional order data and SSO authentication for a unified login, Stripe for one-time payments and recurring subscriptions, and Brightcove for video streaming. These elements are configured through the L2 Stream2 interface so organizations can quickly and easily build cart-free forms that provide gated access to Brightcove videos.

This partnership provides an all-in-one video solution for organizations and works with additional features and functions from Prospect2/ActiveCampaign, Twilio, and QR Code.

  • Prospect2/ActiveCampaign enables arts and entertainment organizations to create a cohesive customer experience, including pre-event reminders, in-video automation triggers, and post-event follow-ups.
  • Twilio enables viewers to access content through Text2donate and Text2Stream options.
  • QR Codes allow patrons to Scan2Donate and Scan2Stream.

“The partnership between Brightcove and L2 removes the friction blocking potential patrons from purchasing and instantly streaming performances,” said Michael Moore, Associate Director of Marketing Insights at Boston Symphony Orchestra. “We can provide our patrons with a seamless experience from purchase through the streamed event. With Stream2’s ease of use, we have expanded our audience reach, allowing more viewers to enjoy Boston Symphony Orchestra performances from the comfort of their own homes. The results have been strong and we continue to find opportunities for patrons to easily click, pay, and watch.”

