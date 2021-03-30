Colgate-Palmolive and Philips Join Forces for Electric Toothbrushes in Latin America

Colgate-Palmolive and Philips have started a long-term collaboration to bring the oral care benefits of electric toothbrushes to people in Latin America.

Colgate is the world’s number one oral care brand, and Philips is the number one manufacturer of sonic toothbrushes globally. Through this collaboration, the best technology will be brought to consumers and dental professionals under a co-branded approach: Philips Colgate.

The exclusive portfolio of Philips Colgate will feature various electric toothbrushes across a range of price points. The companies have a strong ambition to boost usage of oral care electric devices in Latin America, where brushing is high but electric toothbrush usage is low.

Colgate has leading oral care market shares in the region and has well-established relationships with the dental profession and is thus strategically positioned to accelerate awareness and distribution of these products. Philips is well-equipped with the most sophisticated technology and leadership positions in the space across various key markets for the category.

The collaboration is limited to certain countries in Latin America. Colgate and Philips will continue to commercialize their oral care products separately in other markets.

About Colgate-Palmolive

