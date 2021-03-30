 
Colgate-Palmolive and Philips Join Forces for Electric Toothbrushes in Latin America

Colgate-Palmolive and Philips have started a long-term collaboration to bring the oral care benefits of electric toothbrushes to people in Latin America.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210330005663/en/

Colgate-Palmolive and Philips have started a long-term collaboration to bring the oral care benefits of electric toothbrushes to people in Latin America. (Photo: Business Wire)

Colgate is the world’s number one oral care brand, and Philips is the number one manufacturer of sonic toothbrushes globally. Through this collaboration, the best technology will be brought to consumers and dental professionals under a co-branded approach: Philips Colgate.

The exclusive portfolio of Philips Colgate will feature various electric toothbrushes across a range of price points. The companies have a strong ambition to boost usage of oral care electric devices in Latin America, where brushing is high but electric toothbrush usage is low.

Colgate has leading oral care market shares in the region and has well-established relationships with the dental profession and is thus strategically positioned to accelerate awareness and distribution of these products. Philips is well-equipped with the most sophisticated technology and leadership positions in the space across various key markets for the category.

The collaboration is limited to certain countries in Latin America. Colgate and Philips will continue to commercialize their oral care products separately in other markets.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company is a caring, innovative growth company reimagining a healthier future for all people, their pets and our planet. Focused on Oral Care, Personal Care, Home Care and Pet Nutrition, the Company sells its products in more than 200 countries and territories under brands, such as Colgate, Palmolive, elmex, hello, meridol, Sorriso, Tom’s of Maine, EltaMD, Filorga, Irish Spring, PCA Skin, Protex, Sanex, Softsoap, Speed Stick, Ajax, Axion, Fabuloso, Soupline and Suavitel, as well as Hill’s Science Diet and Hill’s Prescription Diet. The Company is recognized for its leadership and innovation in promoting environmental sustainability and community well-being, including its achievements in saving water, reducing waste, promoting recyclability and improving children’s oral health through its Bright Smiles, Bright Futures program, which has reached more than one billion children since 1991. For more information about Colgate’s global business and how the Company is building a future to smile about, visit www.colgatepalmolive.com. CL-C

