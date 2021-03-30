 
Tenable Named a Finalist for Two 2021 SC Awards

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
30.03.2021   

COLUMBIA, Md., March 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tenable, Inc., the Cyber Exposure company, today announced that it has been named a finalist for two 2021 SC Awards — Best Security Company and Best SCADA Security Solution for Tenable.ot.

Over 30,000 organizations, including more than 50 percent of the Fortune 500, more than 30 percent of the Global 2000 and large government agencies rely on Tenable’s risk-based vulnerability management solutions. The company has a long history of product innovations, including the recent launch of Frictionless Assessment, a new cloud security capability that enables customers to quickly and confidently harness the benefits of cloud-first environments without the need to deploy network scanners or even agent-based approaches.

Understanding the rapid convergence of IT and operational technology (OT), the company also brought its risk-based innovations to Tenable.ot, empowering organizations with unified visibility and control across their IT and OT assets. With integrations for both Tenable.io and Tenable.sc, customers can manage and reduce risk in their OT operations from anywhere — in the cloud or on-premises — with the ability to predict which vulnerabilities pose the greatest business risk.

“In the wake of massive cyberattacks over the last few months, the ability to confidently know where you’re exposed, to what extent and how best to reduce risk are absolutely critical,” said Renaud Deraison, chief technology officer and co-founder, Tenable. “At Tenable, our mission is to arm CISOs with actionable, risk-based insights to understand and ultimately reduce their exposure across IT, cloud and OT systems. We’re thrilled and thankful to be recognized by the SC Awards this year.”

The SC Awards honor the achievements of cybersecurity professionals, products and services that safeguard businesses, their customers and critical data. Winners are chosen by an expert panel of judges with extensive knowledge and experience in the cybersecurity industry.

For more information about Tenable’s award-winning products, visit https://www.tenable.com/products.

About Tenable
Tenable, Inc. is the Cyber Exposure company. Over 30,000 organizations around the globe rely on Tenable to understand and reduce cyber risk. As the creator of Nessus, Tenable extended its expertise in vulnerabilities to deliver the world’s first platform to see and secure any digital asset on any computing platform. Tenable customers include more than 50 percent of the Fortune 500, more than 30 percent of the Global 2000 and large government agencies. Learn more at www.tenable.com.

Contact Information:
Cayla Baker
Tenable
tenablepr@tenable.com
443-545-2102, x 1544


