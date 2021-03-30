Medolife Rx Furthers Expansion of Scorpion Reservation; Prepares for Mass Production of Escozine Required Upon Product Registration

BURBANK, Calif., March 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – Medolife Rx, Inc. ("Medolife"), a global integrated bioceutical company with R&D, manufacturing, and consumer product distribution, which is a majority owned subsidiary of Quanta, Inc. (OTC PINK: QNTA), announced today that it has furthered the expansion of its scorpion reservation located in the Dominican Republic (“DR”). The first-of-its-kind location has been expanded by approximately 6,350 square meters where the Company will be able to safely and humanely cultivate scorpions of various types for the extraction of the peptides necessary to produce its lead clinical drug candidate Escozine, which is currently awaiting product registration for the treatment of the SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19) virus in the region.

The reservation is located in a remote area of the DR and surrounded by the Blue Scorpions natural habitat, having the ideal climate and terrain to support a healthy population of scorpions. The Company has completed several phases of the reservation’s development including the clearing of the land and the implementation of a detailed gridding system that supports the optimization of the peptide production process. The reservation further integrates Medolife’s supply chain of its prime material, a natural peptide found in Rhopalurus princeps scorpions, which the Company polarizes and formulates into Escozine. The peptide is one of the most expensive liquids in the world and Medolife is uniquely positioned to cultivate it for use in its own clinical development programs, as well as sell additional capacity as a raw material globally, creating an additional revenue stream from the reservation.

Upon product registration in the DR, Medolife estimates demand for Escozine could be upwards of one million doses in the first quarter after registration. The Company is actively scaling up cultivation of the peptide in order to meet this demand, as well as planning an additional expansion to the reservation in the form of a medical lab facility on the premises, which would decrease logistical costs in the Escozine production process. Beyond its pending product registration in the DR, data on Escozine has been submitted to the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) through the Investigational New Drug regulatory pathway, which, if approved, would make Escozine available to patients in the US in a matter of months.