ShotSpotter Expands Into Retail Sector by Offering 24×7 Outdoor Gunfire Detection for US-based Stores and Malls

Violent Incidents at Retail Locations Spiked by 40 Percent in 2020

NEWARK, Calif., March 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ShotSpotter, Inc. (Nasdaq: SSTI), a leader in precision policing technology solutions that enable law enforcement to more effectively respond to, investigate and deter crime, today launched its ShotSpotter SiteSecure for Retail program to provide outdoor gunfire detection for retail chains and malls. ShotSpotter SiteSecure is a gunfire detection solution that alerts retail security personnel within seconds of a shooting incident around their stores and parking lots, protecting retail shoppers and associates by enabling faster response by security, law enforcement and medical personnel.

Fatalities and violent incidents in retail spiked to an all-time high in 2020, increasing 40 percent since 2016, according to the latest D&D Daily retail crime report1. The findings revealed that 88% of the fatalities were from gunfire and that parking lots experienced the highest retail violence, followed closely by stores and malls.

ShotSpotter’s own gunfire data also showed a significant increase in retail area shootings, rising 42 percent from 2019 to 2020 in areas with ShotSpotter coverage. The increase includes 5,141 confirmed gunfire incidents within a quarter mile of retail establishments in 2019, to 7,299 in 2020. The retail establishments represented a mix of grocers, discount/dollar stores, big box retailers, home improvement/DIY, and supply chain/distribution centers that fell within U.S. coverage areas for ShotSpotter.

SiteSecure for Retail is a new program that provides US-based retailers with dedicated security experts, custom-tailored solutions for enhanced perimeter security, simplified pricing bundles, and seamless integration into existing video surveillance, access-controls, and other security technologies. It complements similar programs for corporate facilities, government buildings, and college campuses.

SiteSecure’s core technology uses acoustic sensors to listen for loud, impulsive sounds that could be gunshots. Using a combination of machine learning and human review, incidents are quickly verified and alerts are sent to law enforcement and security teams including a precise location of the incident, number of rounds fired, and tactical information. The alerts provide a critical time advantage that enable security officials to quickly mobilize and safely mitigate the threat. SiteSecure’s technology is already used in over 100 cities across the U.S. to provide public safety personnel with a critical time advantage needed to act quickly and confidently in a crisis situation.

