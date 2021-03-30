Adverum Announces Senior Appointments for Patient Access and Clinical Operations as ADVM-022 Advances Toward Global Phase 3 Trials

Anand Reddi has been appointed vice president, patient advocacy, access, and digital innovation. In this newly created position, Mr. Reddi will develop and implement patient-centered strategies to maximize global access to Adverum’s transformative advanced therapies. These therapies have the potential to provide a one-and-done treatment for wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and diabetic macular edema (DME), two leading causes of blindness. Mr. Reddi will focus on maximizing the impact of Adverum’s disruptive gene therapy program by leveraging innovative partnerships and digital innovation with patients, advocacy groups, governments, regulatory bodies, nongovernmental organizations, policymakers and global health multilaterals to support access, in-country operations, and advocacy.





In this newly created position, Mr. Reddi will develop and implement patient-centered strategies to maximize global access to Adverum’s transformative advanced therapies. These therapies have the potential to provide a one-and-done treatment for wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and diabetic macular edema (DME), two leading causes of blindness. Mr. Reddi will focus on maximizing the impact of Adverum’s disruptive gene therapy program by leveraging innovative partnerships and digital innovation with patients, advocacy groups, governments, regulatory bodies, nongovernmental organizations, policymakers and global health multilaterals to support access, in-country operations, and advocacy. Bill Tan, PharmD, has been appointed vice president, clinical operations program lead. Dr. Tan will lead strategic planning and implementation of Adverum’s clinical development programs. This includes overseeing Adverum’s integrated global clinical development plans from a strategic, operational, and technical perspective, within Adverum’s clinical operations team.



“These appointments, including the strength of our entire team and our scientific advisory board, underscore our commitment to advancing commercialization plans for ADVM-022 and ensuring that our one-and-done gene therapy is not only available, but also accessible, to patients globally,” said Laurent Fischer, M.D., chief executive officer at Adverum Biotechnologies. “As we prepare to initiate two global Phase 3 trials in wet AMD in the fourth quarter and to present INFINITY clinical data for DME in the second half of 2021, it is imperative that we have the right strategies in place to support access and to champion the patient voice and experience. Both Anand and Bill bring valuable expertise and decades of experience in their respective areas, and I am confident they will contribute to our global mission to establish ocular gene therapy as a one-time treatment that preserves patient sight for life.”