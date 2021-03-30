SeaChange International Prices $19.1 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock

WALTHAM, Mass., March 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SeaChange International, Inc. ("SeaChange" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: SEAC), a leading provider of video delivery platforms, today announced the pricing of an underwritten public offering of 10,323,484 shares of common stock of the Company, at a price of $1.85 per share for total gross proceeds to the Company of approximately $19.1 million. In addition, the Company has granted the underwriter an option to purchase an additional 15 percent of the common stock offered in the public offering solely to cover over-allotments, if any, exercisable for 45 days, after the closing of this offering, which would bring total gross proceeds to approximately $22.0 million. The Company intends to use the net proceeds from this offering for general corporate purposes, including, but not limited to, working capital, potential acquisitions and other business opportunities. The closing of the offering is expected to occur on April 1st, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.



Aegis Capital Corp. is acting as the sole book-running manager for the offering.