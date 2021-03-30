SeaChange International Prices $19.1 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock
WALTHAM, Mass., March 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SeaChange International, Inc. ("SeaChange" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: SEAC), a leading provider of video delivery platforms,
today announced the pricing of an underwritten public offering of 10,323,484 shares of common stock of the Company, at a price of $1.85 per share for total gross proceeds to the Company of
approximately $19.1 million. In addition, the Company has granted the underwriter an option to purchase an additional 15 percent of the common stock offered in the public offering solely to cover
over-allotments, if any, exercisable for 45 days, after the closing of this offering, which would bring total gross proceeds to approximately $22.0 million. The Company intends to use the net
proceeds from this offering for general corporate purposes, including, but not limited to, working capital, potential acquisitions and other business opportunities. The closing of the offering is
expected to occur on April 1st, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.
Aegis Capital Corp. is acting as the sole book-running manager for the offering.
This offering is being made pursuant to an effective shelf registration statement on Form S-3 (No. 333-252777) previously filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) and declared effective by the SEC on March 16, 2021. A final prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus describing the terms of the proposed offering will be filed with the SEC and will be available on the SEC’s website located at http://www.sec.gov. Electronic copies of the final prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus may be obtained, when available, by contacting Aegis Capital Corp., Attention: Syndicate Department, 810 7th Avenue, 18th floor, New York, NY 10019, by email at syndicate@aegiscap.com, or by telephone at (212) 813-1010. Before investing in this offering, interested parties should read in their entirety the prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus and the other documents that the Company has filed with the SEC that are incorporated by reference in such prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus, which provide more information about the Company and such offering.
