GTEC Announces Closing of $23 Million Bought Deal Public Offering of Units

Kelowna, BC, March 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GTEC Holdings Ltd. d/b/a GTEC Cannabis Co. (TSXV:GTEC) (OTCQB: GGTTF) (FRA: 1BUP) (“GTEC”, the “Company” or “GTEC Cannabis Co.”) announced today the closing of its previously announced bought deal public offering of units (the “Units”) of the Company (the “Offering”). Pursuant to the Offering, GTEC issued 28,750,000 Units at a price of $0.80 per Unit (the “Issue Price”) for aggregate gross proceeds of $23,000,000, which includes the issuance of 3,750,000 Units pursuant to the full exercise of the over-allotment option by the Underwriters (as defined below).



Each Unit consists of one common share of GTEC (a “Common Share”) and one Common Share purchase warrant (each, a “Warrant”) of GTEC. Each Warrant entitles the holder to acquire one Common Share at a price of $1.04 (subject to adjustment in certain circumstances) until March 30, 2024, provided that the Company may accelerate the expiry date of the Warrants on not less than 30 days’ notice if the daily volume weighted average trading price of the Common Shares on the TSX Venture Exchange (the “TSXV”) (or such other nationally recognized stock exchange in Canada or the United States where the Common Shares are then listed and principally traded over such period) is equal to, or greater than, $2.00 for any 10 consecutive trading days following the closing of the Offering, upon the Company providing written notice to the holders of the Warrants within 10 trading days following the end of such 10 day period and issuing a news release announcing the acceleration.



It is anticipated that the Warrants will commence trading on the TSXV on Thursday, April 1, 2021 under the symbol “GTEC.WT”, subject to the satisfaction of all listing conditions.



The Offering was co-led by Desjardins Capital Markets and Eight Capital as co-lead underwriters and joint book runners (collectively, the “Underwriters”), pursuant to the terms of an underwriting agreement entered into between the Company and the Underwriters.



The Offering was made in all provinces of Canada (excluding Québec), pursuant to a short form prospectus dated March 23, 2021 (the “Prospectus”).



The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the Offering to repay indebtedness, to fund expansion of the Company’s operating capacity, fund product development and international expansion opportunities, and for general working capital purposes, as further set out in the Prospectus.

Seite 2 ► Seite 1 von 4