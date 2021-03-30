 
Pershimex hires Rouillier Stratégie Marketing

VAL-D’OR, Québec, March 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pershimex Resources Corporation (« Pershimex » or « the Company») (TSX Venture: PRO) announces that it has just retained the services of Manon Rouillier and his team Rouillier Stratégie Marketing to highlight the Company's activities. Rouillier Stratégie Marketing will act as the responsible of the communications for Pershimex in the future. The choice of Rouillier Stratégie Marketing was made based on the Manon Rouillier expertise in new communication media and its in-depth knowledge of the mining world and its players.

About Rouillier Stratégie Marketing

Founded in 2009, Rouillier Stratégie Marketing is well established throughout Quebec providing services to the mining and manufacturing industry. Rouillier Stratégie Marketing offers traditional and digital marketing strategies that also encompass communications. Its services go from social media animation to website creation to promotional campaigns.

Rouillier Stratégie Marketing is also involved in its Miner Podcast, which features various industry players. Manon Rouillier is also the head of the Women in Mining branches of Abitibi-Témiscamingue and the City of Quebec.

The Rouillier Stratégie Marketing mission is to increase the visibility of its customers to accelerate their growth and make them stand out from their competitors.

Work update

As announced in the last Press Release of February 24, 2021, drilling is under way in the less than 100 vertical meters under the former Pershing-Manitou mine where values of 33.3 g/t of gold over 6.6 m were intercepted during the last campaign (Press release of July 22, 2020). The first two holes of the 2021 campaign (PM-21-01 and PM-21-02) are completed for a total footage of 357 meters. Visually, the mineralized areas intercepted to date correspond to those observed last year in the previous holes.

Robert Gagnon, President and CEO of the company, stated: "I had the opportunity to work with Manon Rouillier in the past, while I was active in the AEMQ. Pershimex's history and successes deserve more attention, and the Rouillier Stratégie Marketing teams know how to highlight these facts. The pandemic has greatly disrupted communication patterns and a strong presence on social media as well as other electronic platforms is the most effective way to make yourself known."

This press release was prepared by Robert Gagnon, a professional geologist and president of Pershimex, a qualified person under Regulation 43-101.

For more information, please contact:

Robert Gagnon, President

Tél.:(819) 825-2303

Warning

The TSX Venture Exchange and its regulatory service provider (as expressed in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) assume no responsibility for the relevance or accuracy of the information contained in this press release.

The facts in this press release that are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements" and readers are cautioned that such statements are not a guarantee of success and that future developments and results may differ from those projected in these forward-looking statements


