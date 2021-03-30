Medical Marijuana, Inc. Subsidiary HempMeds Welcomes X Games World Record-Holding Skateboarder Italo Penarrubia as Newest Brand Ambassador

SAN DIEGO, March 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Medical Marijuana, Inc. (OTC: MJNA) (the "Company"), the first-ever publicly traded cannabis company in the United States that launched the world's first-ever cannabis-derived nutraceutical products, brands and supply chain, announced today that its subsidiary HempMeds is proud to welcome X Games world record-holding skateboarder Italo Penarrubia as its newest brand ambassador.



"We are excited to bring Penarrubia on as a part of our team and it is heart-warming to know how much our products have helped him over the years. We believe his support and recognition will help us further educate athletes and the general public on the health and wellness benefits of hemp-based cannabidiol (CBD) products," said HempMeds CEO Raul Elizalde.



Penarrubia is a renowned skateboarder and has performed in several X Games competitions, including his most recent appearance in X Games Minneapolis in 2019. At the 2017 X Games in Minneapolis, he earned a world record for the highest SKB Big Air height ever recorded at the X Games. After spending several years training in the U.S., Penarrubia recently relocated back to Brazil to continue his career and raise his family.



“I have been using HempMeds’ CBD products for years to aid in recovery after long days of training,” said Penarrubia. “My goal is to help bridge the knowledge gap for athletes around the world that could benefit from using CBD but are afraid or unsure of how to use the products.”



About HempMeds

Founded in 2012, HempMeds was the first company to bring hemp-based cannabidiol (CBD) oil products to market in the U.S. As a subsidiary of Medical Marijuana, Inc., HempMeds is the exclusive distributor for premium brands including Real Scientific Hemp Oil and Dixie Botanicals, and operates in all 50 states and 40 countries. HempMeds is the only company to have its CBD products listed in the Prescribers’ Digital Reference (PDR), the only company invited to speak to the World Health Organization and FDA on the benefits of CBD, and one of the first to be certified by the U.S. Hemp Authority. To learn more, please visit www.hempmedspx.com.