Election of the Council of AS VALMIERAS STIKLA ŠĶIEDRA

AS VALMIERAS STIKLA ŠĶIEDRA (Registration No.: 40003031676, legal address: Cempu iela 13, Valmiera, LV-4201) (hereinafter – the Company) informs that on the shareholders meeting on March 29, 2021, the Council of the Company has been elected with the term of office beginning on March 29, 2021.

Mr Peter John Bentley has been elected to the Chairman of the Council and Mr Ian Jeffrey Burgess will undertake the duties of the Deputy-chairman of the council.

According to the information available to the Company, Andris Oskars Brutāns is a shareholder of the Company with 1825 shares. The other members of the Council do not directly own the Company's shares.

Please see a short introduction to the first-time elected Council members in the attachment.

Attachment