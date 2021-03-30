Rafael Pharmaceuticals Crosses Enrollment of 150 Patients in Pivotal Phase 3 Trial (ARMADA 2000) of CPI-613 (Devimistat) for Relapsed or Refractory Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML)

Company meets enrollment milestones to support research and development of a new and novel treatment for hard-to-treat cancer

CRANBURY, N.J., March 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rafael Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (“Rafael” or the “Company”), a leader in the growing field of cancer metabolism-based therapeutics, today announced that it has crossed the enrollment of 150 patients in its Phase 3 clinical trial for patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) (ARMADA 2000). The multicenter, open-label, randomized pivotal trial is assessing the efficacy and safety of Rafael’s lead compound CPI-613 (devimistat) in combination with high dose cytarabine and mitoxantrone (CHAM) compared to high dose cytarabine and mitoxantrone (HAM) therapy in older patients. The announcement comes on the heels of the Company’s achievement in receiving FDA fast-track designation for CPI-613 (devimistat) in the treatment of AML, at the end of 2020.

“Every enrollment is an opportunity for us to hope for the future of this therapy for very hard-to-treat cancers,” said Sanjeev Luther, President and CEO of Rafael Pharmaceuticals. “The pace at which we are enrolling patients demonstrates the need for more effective AML treatments, and we have so much appreciation for the caregivers, patients, primary investigators and Rafael employees who contributed to help us surpass this important milestone.”