StepStone Real Estate Adds Frank Forster as Managing Director in Europe

“Frank’s 20-plus years’ experience investing throughout Europe, in often complex structured transactions, have positioned him to help to lead our European investment activities,” said Josh Cleveland. “The addition of a senior professional like Frank is key to our focus on prudently investing the substantial amount of dry powder we have to deploy in partnership with Europe’s leading real estate managers,” he added.

NEW YORK, March 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- StepStone Real Estate (“SRE”) has hired Frank Forster as a Managing Director to help lead the firm’s secondaries, recapitalization and co-investment activities in Europe. Mr. Forster will be based in London and report to SRE’s Head of EMEA, Josh Cleveland, and its Head of Investments, John Waters. Before joining SRE, Frank worked at notable real estate investment managers such as EQT Real Estate, Mount Kellett and Blackstone.

SRE has recently added nine professionals, bringing the size of its investment team to 45. The group plans to hire several junior and mid-level professionals this year to responsibly execute its global investment activities.

Mr. Forster commented, “I am excited to join SRE’s talented and collegial team and look forward to applying my experience to help SRE continue to deliver the same level of service and performance our clients and general partners have come to expect.”

About StepStone and StepStone Real Estate

StepStone Group Inc. (Nasdaq: STEP) is a global private markets investment firm focused on providing customized investment solutions and advisory and data services to its clients. As of December 31, 2020, StepStone oversaw $333 billion of private markets allocations (including $105 billion within StepStone Real Estate), including $80 billion of assets under management. StepStone’s clients include some of the world’s largest public and private defined benefit and defined contribution pension funds, sovereign wealth funds and insurance companies, as well as prominent endowments, foundations, family offices and private wealth clients, which include high-net-worth and mass affluent individuals. StepStone partners with its clients to develop and build private markets portfolios designed to meet their specific objectives across the private equity, infrastructure, private debt and real estate asset classes.

