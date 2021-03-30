VerifyMe Appoints Brand Protection Sales and Marketing Professional Robert Dlugopolski as Regional Sales Manager

Previously at De La Rue Authentication Solutions and DuPont Authentication

ROCHESTER, N.Y., March 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VerifyMe, Inc. (NASDAQ: VRME) (“VerifyMe,” “we,” “our,” or the “Company”), a provider of comprehensive brand protection and customer engagement solutions that combine ultra-secure product authentication, track and trace, and customized engagement strategies with industry-leading online retail monitoring capabilities, today announced that Robert Dlugopolski has joined VerifyMe as a Regional Sales Manager, to focus on expanding VerifyMe’s revenue growth by identifying new opportunities and closing new business in the western United States with heavy focus in California (Silicon Valley) and Seattle, Washington.

Mr. Dlugopolski is a versatile sales and marketing professional with over 12 years of experience in assisting clients in the brand protection and anti-counterfeit industry. Most recently he served as Business Development Manager at De La Rue Authentication Solutions, where he launched several notable brand protection programs producing millions of dollars of revenue and protecting some of the world’s most recognized and valued brands. Mr. Dlugopolski secured new business opportunities across a wide variety of industries including pharmaceutical, bio-pharma, vaping, cannabis, electronics, and the printing industry. Some recent accomplishments include executing a multi-million dollar brand protection label & digital authentication program with one of the largest packaging suppliers to the cannabis industry, launching a unique consumer loyalty and authentication seal program for a major California vaping brand, and developing a novel tamper evident and covert security solution for a leading global printer company.

VerifyMe’s President and Chief Executive Officer, Patrick White, stated, “VerifyMe needed a West Coast, USA presence particularly in the Silicon Valley and Seattle, Washington markets to address brand protection technology consulting inquiries. We welcome Robert to our growing business development and sales and marketing team, as we seek to increase our market penetration in the emerging and large addressable market for our security authentication technology solutions. Robert comes to us with distinguished experience in authentication having worked at De La Rue and DuPont. He has been recognized for exceptional creativity, flexibility, leadership skills, and the development of long term customer relationships, including receiving the De La Rue Authentication Global Sales Excellence Award in 2019 and 2020. He has delivered strong revenue and earnings growth of new prospect accounts and product line expansion at existing accounts. We welcome Robert to our team and look forward to working with him.”