ONCOTELIC THERAPEUTICS, INC. (FORMERLY MATEON THERAPEUTICS, INC.) NAME AND SYMBOL CHANGE.

AGOURA HILLS, Calif., March 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oncotelic Therapeutics, Inc. (“Oncotelic” or the “Company”) (OTCQB:OTLC) (f/k/a Mateon Therapeutics, Inc.) announced today that the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority ("FINRA") has confirmed the change in the Company's name and approved the stock symbol trading on the OTC Markets. Effective today, March 30, 2021, the ticker symbol is changed from "MATN" to "OTLC".



On August 14, 2020, the Company filed a Current Report on Form 8-K, in which the Company reported a number of corporate actions approved by the shareholders of the Company on August 10, 2020, including the name change and symbol change. The Company formally changed its name to Oncotelic Therapeutics, Inc. with the State of Delaware in November 2020, as disclosed in its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2020, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on November 16, 2020. A notice of corporate action was filed with FINRA, requesting confirmation of its name change and approval for the new ticker symbol. On March 29, 2021, the Company received FINRA’s approval on its notice of corporate action confirming the new company name and the change in the Company’s ticker symbol, effective March 30, 2021.