Fluid Truck Orders 40 Additional Zero Emission Trucks from Lightning eMotors

Lightning eMotors (“Lightning eMotors” or the “Company”), a leading provider of purpose-built commercial electric vehicles for fleets, today announced that Fluid Truck has ordered 40 additional zero-emission delivery trucks for its New York City fleet. These vehicles will be utilized by XPO Logistics and NAL Group in their support of IKEA Retail U.S. last-mile delivery efforts.

Lightning eMotors’ electric vehicles will be used by XPO Logistics and NAL Group in their support of IKEA Retail U.S. last-mile delivery efforts. (Photo: Business Wire)

Ten electric delivery box trucks from Lightning eMotors have already been put into service within the Fluid Truck network system to serve Manhattan. An additional 30 vehicles from Colorado-based Lightning eMotors will be deployed over the next few months.

The new all-electric vehicles are being deployed by third-party logistics partners NAL Group and XPO Logistics. The companies are renting the vehicles via the Fluid Truck rental platform, which allows businesses to easily rent and pickup vehicles from nearby locations 24/7, 365 days a year.

“XPO Logistics, NAL Group and Fluid Truck are truly innovating by not only making deliveries more sustainable by using zero-emission trucks, but also by significantly reducing the cost of deliveries,” said Tim Reeser, CEO of Lightning eMotors. “The operational savings of these trucks are substantial over traditional vehicles powered by internal combustion engines, which enables XPO and NAL to offer more value to customers. We’re delighted to be able to provide reliable, sustainable transportation and help these companies save money at the same time.”

The electric delivery trucks will operate out of a new 975,000-square-foot distribution center on Staten Island. The center is managed by CEVA Logistics, a global-logistics firm.

The Lightning Electric Class 4 commercial box trucks will deliver products to all five boroughs of New York City. They feature 129 kWhs of battery capacity with a range of 120 miles and can be charged in just under two hours by an 80-kW on-board DC fast charger.

Fluid Truck is the process of incorporating 600 Lightning Electric vehicles onto their platform, rolling out the vehicles to several cities throughout the United States. Users can book vehicles through the Fluid Truck website or their mobile application.