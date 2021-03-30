 
checkAd

Fluid Truck Orders 40 Additional Zero Emission Trucks from Lightning eMotors

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
30.03.2021, 15:01  |  52   |   |   

Lightning eMotors (“Lightning eMotors” or the “Company”), a leading provider of purpose-built commercial electric vehicles for fleets, today announced that Fluid Truck has ordered 40 additional zero-emission delivery trucks for its New York City fleet. These vehicles will be utilized by XPO Logistics and NAL Group in their support of IKEA Retail U.S. last-mile delivery efforts.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210330005403/en/

Lightning eMotors’ electric vehicles will be used by XPO Logistics and NAL Group in their support of IKEA Retail U.S. last-mile delivery efforts. (Photo: Business Wire)

Lightning eMotors’ electric vehicles will be used by XPO Logistics and NAL Group in their support of IKEA Retail U.S. last-mile delivery efforts. (Photo: Business Wire)

Ten electric delivery box trucks from Lightning eMotors have already been put into service within the Fluid Truck network system to serve Manhattan. An additional 30 vehicles from Colorado-based Lightning eMotors will be deployed over the next few months.

The new all-electric vehicles are being deployed by third-party logistics partners NAL Group and XPO Logistics. The companies are renting the vehicles via the Fluid Truck rental platform, which allows businesses to easily rent and pickup vehicles from nearby locations 24/7, 365 days a year.

“XPO Logistics, NAL Group and Fluid Truck are truly innovating by not only making deliveries more sustainable by using zero-emission trucks, but also by significantly reducing the cost of deliveries,” said Tim Reeser, CEO of Lightning eMotors. “The operational savings of these trucks are substantial over traditional vehicles powered by internal combustion engines, which enables XPO and NAL to offer more value to customers. We’re delighted to be able to provide reliable, sustainable transportation and help these companies save money at the same time.”

The electric delivery trucks will operate out of a new 975,000-square-foot distribution center on Staten Island. The center is managed by CEVA Logistics, a global-logistics firm.

The Lightning Electric Class 4 commercial box trucks will deliver products to all five boroughs of New York City. They feature 129 kWhs of battery capacity with a range of 120 miles and can be charged in just under two hours by an 80-kW on-board DC fast charger.

Fluid Truck is the process of incorporating 600 Lightning Electric vehicles onto their platform, rolling out the vehicles to several cities throughout the United States. Users can book vehicles through the Fluid Truck website or their mobile application.

Seite 1 von 4
GigCapital3 Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

Diskussion: Lightning eMotors geht über Gigcapital3 an die Börse
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Fluid Truck Orders 40 Additional Zero Emission Trucks from Lightning eMotors Lightning eMotors (“Lightning eMotors” or the “Company”), a leading provider of purpose-built commercial electric vehicles for fleets, today announced that Fluid Truck has ordered 40 additional zero-emission delivery trucks for its New York City …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BevCanna Signs White-Label Agreement with State B Beverages
P&G Aims to Improve Portrayal of “Black Life” on Screen, Expands Inclusion Efforts for Black ...
T-Mobile and Google Deliver Best-in-Class Mobile and TV Experiences, and Showcase Range of Android ...
XL Fleet Announces Date Change for Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2020 Earnings Release and ...
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Alerts Investors to Securities Class Action Against EHang Holdings ...
Humanigen Announces Proposed Public Offering of Five Million Shares of Common Stock
NextDecade Announces Issuance of Preferred Equity to OGCI Climate Investments
Scott’s Liquid Gold-Inc. Reports 2020 Results
dMY Technology Group, Inc. II Announces Special Meeting Date to Approve Proposed Business ...
Comcast Launches Disney+ and ESPN+ on Xfinity
Titel
U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approves Bristol Myers Squibb’s and bluebird bio’s Abecma ...
La Française de l'Énergie:  Half-Year Results 2021
AT&T Declares Dividends on Common and Preferred Shares
Ynvisible & SpotSee Announce Launch of New Temperature Indication Solution TempSafe Electrocard
Cresco Labs Announces Fourth Quarter & Full Year 2020 Results with Record Revenue, Adjusted EBITDA1 ...
AeroFarms, the World Leader in Indoor Vertical Farming, to Become Publicly Traded Company through ...
Tempest and Millendo Announce Proposed Merger Agreement
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Alerts Investors to Securities Class Action Against PLUG POWER ...
 Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company Signs Partnership with Dolphin Entertainment
Moderna Announces Shipment of 100 Millionth Dose of its COVID-19 Vaccine to the U.S. Government
Titel
Organigram Launches SHRED Tropic Thunder Jar of J’s (Jar of Joints) and Trailblazer SNAX Milk ...
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG) on Behalf of ...
AMC Burbank 16 and AMC Century City 15 to Reopen Monday, March 15
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results and Host ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results
Bunge Announces Leadership Team Changes
Ontrak Pre-Announces 2020 Fourth Quarter and Year End Financial Results
U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approves Bristol Myers Squibb’s and bluebird bio’s Abecma ...
ImmunityBio and NantKwest Complete Merger
Cryptocurrency Mining Company Argo Blockchain Achieves Record Revenue Growth in February
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
26.03.21
GigCapital3 Announces Effectiveness of Registration Statement and Special Meeting Date for Proposed Business Combination with Lightning eMotors
16.03.21
Lightning eMotors Appoints New Chief Procurement Officer

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
28.03.21
23
Lightning eMotors geht über Gigcapital3 an die Börse