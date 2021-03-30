Coeur d’Alene Casino Resort Hotel Implements Agilysys Golf And rGuest Book to Enrich Player Experience And Streamline Tee-time Booking

A longtime user of Agilysys’ robust Agilysys Visual One PMS, InfoGenesis POS, IG Flex, Agilysys Seat and Agilysys DataMagine solutions, Coeur d’Alene Casino’s Circling Raven Golf Club looked to Agilysys for assistance in upgrading their golf course management and player experience capabilities. Agilysys Golf will help Circling Raven streamline all golf operations with a single integrated solution to provide a 360-degree view of players while optimizing pro shop operations. rGuest Book will simplify player tee-time bookings with a flexible, commission-free easy-to-use online booking experience.

Agilysys, Inc. (Nasdaq: AGYS), a leading global provider of next-generation cloud-native SaaS and on-premise hospitality software solutions and services, today announced that Coeur d’Alene Casino Resort Hotel in Worley, Idaho has expanded its existing relationship with Agilysys through the addition of its innovative Agilysys Golf and rGuest Book solutions for player booking, course and player management at its championship 18-hole course.

Seamless integration between Agilysys Golf, Visual One PMS and InfoGenesis shares data across the enterprise, allowing users to access player information including personal preferences, play histories and handicaps, as well as providing valuable insights about the total guest experience. Accurate, easy-to-use tee time scheduling and course management keep guests playing while also handling custom lesson plans for player enrichment.

“Agilysys Golf will help us enrich the player experience, streamline pro shop operations and improve course management,” said Dave Christenson, PGA, Director of Golf at Circling Raven. “And using rGuest Book, players can easily book and manage their tee-time reservations, all with integration to our Agilysys Visual One PMS and InfoGenesis POS systems, enabling Circling Raven Golf Club to provide an integrated personalized guest/player experience.”

Coeur d’Alene Casino is a rustic oasis tucked away in the natural beauty of Worley, Idaho. This luxury gaming resort offers a commanding view of the rolling hills of the Palouse and pine-forested landscapes while providing guests with a multi-faceted experience. The casino offers a full resort experience with 300 rooms and suites; six distinct food and beverage venues; a 100,000-square-foot casino offering nearly 1,200 video gaming machines and high stakes bingo; a 15,000-square-foot spa; and Circling Raven Golf Club, an 18-hole, par-72 course that consistently ranks as one of the “Best Courses You Can Play” and is home to the Circling Raven Championship, a Symetra Tour “Road to the LPGA” event.