Grünenthal and Averitas Pharma announce initiation of Phase III study with QUTENZA to prepare label extension in the US for the treatment of post-surgical neuropathic pain

- This Phase III study is Grünenthal's next step in making QUTENZA available to even more patients in the United States. QUTENZA is the first and only prescription strength capsaicin that is a topical, non-systemic, non-opioid pain treatment; it is currently approved in the US for the treatment of neuropathic pain associated with postherpetic neuralgia, and for the treatment of neuropathic pain associated with diabetic peripheral neuropathy (DPN) of the feet in adults

AACHEN, Germany and MORRISTOWN, N.J., March 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Grünenthal announced today that its U.S. subsidiary, Averitas Pharma, Inc. will conduct a Phase III trial to study the efficacy, safety and tolerability of QUTENZA (capsaicin) 8% topical system in post-surgical neuropathic pain (PSNP) with the goal to expand the current U.S. product label. The randomised, double-blind trial AV001 will include between 400 and 500 patients who have been suffering from moderate to severe PSNP for at least six months, and aims to demonstrate a significant reduction in the average pain intensity after 12 weeks and 42 weeks compared to the baseline. In addition, the trial will assess other outcomes like progressive response over time with repeated application, reduction of the treatment area over several applications, and Quality of Life outcomes such as sleep interference, physical activity, anxiety and depression. First patients are expected to be enrolled in the third quarter of 2021 with trial completion expected in 2024.

"A significant number of patients suffer from burning, stabbing or shooting neuropathic pain as a complication of surgery. Commonly used oral, systemically acting medicines often provide unsatisfactory results or are accompanied by considerable side effects," says John Douglas Markman, M.D., coordinating investigator and Professor for Neurosurgery at the University of Rochester School of Medicine and Dentistry. "Averitas is conducting the first double-blind study in PSNP that will explore long-term safety and efficacy in patients with a much-needed non-systemic, non-opioid treatment option."