The Bancorp Ranked #29 on Equal Opportunity Magazine’s Top 50 Employers List

The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: TBBK) is pleased to announce it has ranked #29 on Equal Opportunity Magazine’s Readers’ Choice Top 50 Employers list for 2021. This is the second consecutive year that The Bancorp has received this accolade and marks a significant jump from 2020 when The Bancorp ranked #46. The annual list recognizes the top companies for which readers of Equal Opportunity Magazine would most prefer to work or that readers believe would provide a positive working environment for members of minority groups and diverse cultures.

“Our commitment to diversity and inclusion is reflected throughout The Bancorp’s business, including engaging and providing a positive work culture for employees, working with diverse suppliers, and engaging with our local communities,” said Erika Caesar, Assistant General Counsel and Chief Diversity Officer at The Bancorp. “We are proud to see our efforts recognized and are grateful to the readers of Equal Opportunity Magazine for choosing The Bancorp as a top employer once again.”

Diversity and inclusion at The Bancorp is guided by the Internal Diversity and Inclusion Council (IDIC), comprised of key leaders from across the enterprise. The IDIC is responsible for developing and implementing strategic diversity and inclusion initiatives, including Employee Resource Groups comprised of employees with shared interests, cultures and values. Earlier this year, the IDIC launched the company’s first Diversity & Inclusion Week to empower employees to get involved with initiatives in their professional and personal lives.

“Diversity and inclusion are at the core of our culture as an organization and we aim to lead by example,” said Damian Kozlowski, CEO at The Bancorp. “This recognition reaffirms our mission to ensure every employee feels respected and valued for who they are and for their contributions to The Bancorp.”

About The Bancorp

The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: TBBK) is dedicated to serving the unique needs of non-bank financial service companies, ranging from entrepreneurial start-ups to those on the Fortune 500. The company’s subsidiary, The Bancorp Bank (Member FDIC, Equal Housing Lender), has been repeatedly recognized in the payments industry as the Top Issuer of Prepaid Cards (US), a top merchant sponsor bank and a top ACH originator. Specialized lending distinctions include SBA National Preferred Lender, a leading provider of securities-backed lines of credit, and one of the few bank-owned commercial vehicle leasing groups in the nation. For more information, please visit www.thebancorp.com.

