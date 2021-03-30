Qumu Hires SaaS Veteran to Lead Global Operations

Qumu Corporation (Nasdaq: QUMU), a leading provider of cloud-based enterprise video technology for organizations of all sizes, today announced that Rose Bentley has joined the Qumu leadership team as Chief Operating Officer. Bentley will lead global operations at a crucial time as Qumu makes strategic investments in its growth strategy to accelerate momentum in the booming video marketplace.

Rose Bentley, Chief Operating Officer, Qumu Corporation (Photo: Business Wire)

Prior to Qumu, Bentley held leadership roles at multiple SaaS technology companies, with an extensive background of revitalizing, scaling, and driving business growth. At Teradata, Bentley led operations and go-to-market strategy for the $1.8 billion revenue analytics company, growing partner sales and accelerating the shift from perpetual license to subscription-based revenue of over 90% in the cloud. She also led global sales and customer success at CloudCherry, which put the customer experience company in position to be acquired by Cisco Webex. Bentley previously led sales and customer success for Satmetrix and Lyris.

“Rose’s experience and leadership will be critical as we continue to win the hearts and minds of customers through innovative solutions that will shape the future of work for the next generation,” said TJ Kennedy, president and CEO of Qumu. “Throughout her career, Rose has initiated best practices and processes that strengthen operational performance, solve complex customer challenges, catapult growth, and improve the customer experience. She is particularly qualified to drive strategic prioritization and accountability within Qumu, with a laser focus on operational excellence. I am delighted that she is on Team Qumu.”

Bentley is also Board President of Huckleberry Youth and Utah Animal Adoption Center, both founded over 40 years ago to advance the interests and promote the welfare of youth and animal rights in support of the local community. Prior to the pandemic, Rose loved to travel to remote areas of the world, which she is looking forward to doing again soon. With Qumu’s “Work from Wherever, Forever” structure, she will lead a global team from her home office in the San Francisco Bay Area.

“Clearly, there’s been a major shift in remote work and demand for video collaboration and daily team engagement,” said Bentley. “Time has become the new currency, and video is our new language. I am incredibly energized to help lead Qumu to its next phase of innovation tied with operational excellence.”

