 
checkAd

Qumu Hires SaaS Veteran to Lead Global Operations

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
30.03.2021, 15:15  |  19   |   |   

Qumu Corporation (Nasdaq: QUMU), a leading provider of cloud-based enterprise video technology for organizations of all sizes, today announced that Rose Bentley has joined the Qumu leadership team as Chief Operating Officer. Bentley will lead global operations at a crucial time as Qumu makes strategic investments in its growth strategy to accelerate momentum in the booming video marketplace.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210330005451/en/

Rose Bentley, Chief Operating Officer, Qumu Corporation (Photo: Business Wire)

Rose Bentley, Chief Operating Officer, Qumu Corporation (Photo: Business Wire)

Prior to Qumu, Bentley held leadership roles at multiple SaaS technology companies, with an extensive background of revitalizing, scaling, and driving business growth. At Teradata, Bentley led operations and go-to-market strategy for the $1.8 billion revenue analytics company, growing partner sales and accelerating the shift from perpetual license to subscription-based revenue of over 90% in the cloud. She also led global sales and customer success at CloudCherry, which put the customer experience company in position to be acquired by Cisco Webex. Bentley previously led sales and customer success for Satmetrix and Lyris.

“Rose’s experience and leadership will be critical as we continue to win the hearts and minds of customers through innovative solutions that will shape the future of work for the next generation,” said TJ Kennedy, president and CEO of Qumu. “Throughout her career, Rose has initiated best practices and processes that strengthen operational performance, solve complex customer challenges, catapult growth, and improve the customer experience. She is particularly qualified to drive strategic prioritization and accountability within Qumu, with a laser focus on operational excellence. I am delighted that she is on Team Qumu.”

Bentley is also Board President of Huckleberry Youth and Utah Animal Adoption Center, both founded over 40 years ago to advance the interests and promote the welfare of youth and animal rights in support of the local community. Prior to the pandemic, Rose loved to travel to remote areas of the world, which she is looking forward to doing again soon. With Qumu’s “Work from Wherever, Forever” structure, she will lead a global team from her home office in the San Francisco Bay Area.

“Clearly, there’s been a major shift in remote work and demand for video collaboration and daily team engagement,” said Bentley. “Time has become the new currency, and video is our new language. I am incredibly energized to help lead Qumu to its next phase of innovation tied with operational excellence.”

Please visit Qumu.com for more information about Qumu’s Work from Wherever, Forever policy and career opportunities, including more than 20 positions we are currently recruiting for today.

About Qumu Corporation

Qumu (Nasdaq: QUMU) is a leading provider of best-in-class tools to create, manage, secure, distribute and measure the success of live and on-demand video for the enterprise. Backed by the most trusted and experienced team in the industry, the Qumu platform enables global organizations to drive employee engagement, increase access to video, and modernize the workplace by providing a more efficient and effective way to share knowledge.

Qumu Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Qumu Hires SaaS Veteran to Lead Global Operations Qumu Corporation (Nasdaq: QUMU), a leading provider of cloud-based enterprise video technology for organizations of all sizes, today announced that Rose Bentley has joined the Qumu leadership team as Chief Operating Officer. Bentley will lead global …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BevCanna Signs White-Label Agreement with State B Beverages
P&G Aims to Improve Portrayal of “Black Life” on Screen, Expands Inclusion Efforts for Black ...
T-Mobile and Google Deliver Best-in-Class Mobile and TV Experiences, and Showcase Range of Android ...
XL Fleet Announces Date Change for Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2020 Earnings Release and ...
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Alerts Investors to Securities Class Action Against EHang Holdings ...
Humanigen Announces Proposed Public Offering of Five Million Shares of Common Stock
NextDecade Announces Issuance of Preferred Equity to OGCI Climate Investments
Scott’s Liquid Gold-Inc. Reports 2020 Results
dMY Technology Group, Inc. II Announces Special Meeting Date to Approve Proposed Business ...
Comcast Launches Disney+ and ESPN+ on Xfinity
Titel
U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approves Bristol Myers Squibb’s and bluebird bio’s Abecma ...
La Française de l'Énergie:  Half-Year Results 2021
AT&T Declares Dividends on Common and Preferred Shares
Ynvisible & SpotSee Announce Launch of New Temperature Indication Solution TempSafe Electrocard
Cresco Labs Announces Fourth Quarter & Full Year 2020 Results with Record Revenue, Adjusted EBITDA1 ...
AeroFarms, the World Leader in Indoor Vertical Farming, to Become Publicly Traded Company through ...
Tempest and Millendo Announce Proposed Merger Agreement
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Alerts Investors to Securities Class Action Against PLUG POWER ...
Moderna Announces Shipment of 100 Millionth Dose of its COVID-19 Vaccine to the U.S. Government
 Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company Signs Partnership with Dolphin Entertainment
Titel
Organigram Launches SHRED Tropic Thunder Jar of J’s (Jar of Joints) and Trailblazer SNAX Milk ...
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG) on Behalf of ...
AMC Burbank 16 and AMC Century City 15 to Reopen Monday, March 15
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results and Host ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results
Bunge Announces Leadership Team Changes
Ontrak Pre-Announces 2020 Fourth Quarter and Year End Financial Results
U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approves Bristol Myers Squibb’s and bluebird bio’s Abecma ...
ImmunityBio and NantKwest Complete Merger
Cryptocurrency Mining Company Argo Blockchain Achieves Record Revenue Growth in February
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
25.03.21
Qumu and Socialive Partner to Make Streaming Video More Accessible for Business
17.03.21
Qumu to Participate in Maxim Group and M-Vest Inaugural Emerging Growth Virtual Conference on March 18, 2021
04.03.21
Qumu Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results
04.03.21
Qumu Hires Chief Revenue Officer to Drive Global Revenue Growth