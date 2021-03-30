Arkema Disclosure of Trading in Own Shares From 22 March to 26 March 2021
In accordance with applicable regulations, Arkema (Paris:AKE) announces having carried out the following share buyback transactions in accordance with Article 5 §2 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 from 22 March to 26 March 2021
|Name of the issuer
|Issuer identifier code
|Day of the transaction
|
Financial instrument
identifier code
|
Total daily volume
(number of shares)
|
Weighted average price
of daily acquisition
|
Market identifier
code
|ARKEMA
|9695000EHMS84KKP2785
|3/22/2021
|
FR0010313833
122
99,8400
XPAR
TOTAL
122
99,8400
Detailed information can be found on the Group Arkema website:
https://www.arkema.com/en/investor-relations/arkema-share/share-buybac ...
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210330005687/en/
|
Wertpapier
