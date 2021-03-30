 
Arkema Disclosure of Trading in Own Shares From 22 March to 26 March 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
30.03.2021   

Regulatory News:

In accordance with applicable regulations, Arkema (Paris:AKE) announces having carried out the following share buyback transactions in accordance with Article 5 §2 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 from 22 March to 26 March 2021

Name of the issuer Issuer identifier code Day of the transaction Financial instrument
identifier code 		Total daily volume
(number of shares) 		Weighted average price
of daily acquisition 		Market identifier
code
ARKEMA 9695000EHMS84KKP2785 3/22/2021

FR0010313833

122

99,8400

XPAR

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

TOTAL

122

99,8400

Detailed information can be found on the Group Arkema website:
https://www.arkema.com/en/investor-relations/arkema-share/share-buybac ...

