Hancock Whitney Corporation to Announce First Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Host Conference Call April 20

Hancock Whitney Corporation (Nasdaq: HWC) will announce first quarter 2021 financial results on Tuesday, April 20, 2021 after the market closes. Management will host a conference call for analysts and investors at 4:00 p.m. Central Time on Tuesday, April 20, 2021 to review the results.

A live listen-only webcast of the call will be available under the Investor Relations section of Hancock Whitney’s website at investors.hancockwhitney.com. To participate in the Q&A portion of the call, dial 866-270-1533 or 412-317-0797.

An audio archive of the conference call will be available under the Investor Relations section of our website. A replay of the call will also be available through April 25, 2021 by dialing 877-344-7529 or 412-317-0088, access code 10153345.

About Hancock Whitney

Since the late 1800s, Hancock Whitney has embodied core values of Honor & Integrity, Strength & Stability, Commitment to Service, Teamwork, and Personal Responsibility. Hancock Whitney offices and financial centers in Mississippi, Alabama, Florida, Louisiana, and Texas offer comprehensive financial products and services, including traditional and online banking; commercial and small business banking; private banking; trust and investment services; healthcare banking; certain insurance services; and mortgage services. The company also operates a loan production office in Nashville, Tennessee. BauerFinancial, Inc., the nation’s leading independent bank rating and analysis firm, consistently recommends Hancock Whitney as one of America’s most financially sound banks. More information is available at www.hancockwhitney.com.

