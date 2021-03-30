 
checkAd

Russell Investments Enters Strategic Partnership with Hamilton Lane to Accelerate Private Markets Capabilities

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
30.03.2021, 15:27  |  59   |   |   

Russell Investments, a leading outsourced CIO (OCIO) provider and global investment solutions firm, and Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE), a leading private markets investment management firm, today announced a strategic partnership that will provide Russell Investments’ global clients with access to Hamilton Lane’s industry-leading private markets investment solutions, data-driven research, and innovative technology tools.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210330005696/en/

Michelle Seitz, Chairman and CEO of Russell Investments (Photo: Business Wire)

Michelle Seitz, Chairman and CEO of Russell Investments (Photo: Business Wire)

Hamilton Lane’s comprehensive private markets capabilities will further strengthen Russell Investments’ client value proposition by providing exceptional open-architecture investment solutions spanning the entire asset class spectrum. Hamilton Lane’s $90 million investment in Russell Investments further demonstrates its commitment to this strategic partnership.

“Given increasing market complexities and rising needs around financial security, fiduciaries are looking for partners that can seamlessly provide tailored, differentiated investment solutions,” said Michelle Seitz, Chairman and CEO of Russell Investments. “This partnership demonstrates our 85-year fiduciary commitment to provide comprehensive, leading-edge investment solutions and risk management to our clients. The resulting one-stop access to extensive private and public markets capabilities is, I believe, unmatched in our industry today.”

According to Seitz, institutional investors are increasingly focused on their own core business competencies and want more comprehensive relationships with strategic investment partners. The market potential is large. McKinsey & Company research reports that 76% of asset owners with assets up to $10 billion have not outsourced their investment activitiesi. Boston Consulting Group also forecasts investment solutions to be one of the fastest growing segments of the asset management industry over the next five yearsii.

Private markets are an important component of investor portfolios, and this partnership comes at a time when both private markets opportunities and allocations to the asset class continue to grow. Since 2008, capital allocated to private markets has tripled from $2.5 trillion to $7.7 trillioniii. The private markets asset class has continued to demonstrate its ability to generate meaningful returns for investors. Data from Hamilton Lane illustrates that private equity and private credit have each outperformed the MSCI World PME and the Credit Suisse Leveraged Loan PME, respectively, in 19 of the last 20 vintage yearsiiii.

Seite 1 von 4
Hamilton Lane Incorporated Registered (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Russell Investments Enters Strategic Partnership with Hamilton Lane to Accelerate Private Markets Capabilities Russell Investments, a leading outsourced CIO (OCIO) provider and global investment solutions firm, and Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE), a leading private markets investment management firm, today announced a strategic partnership that will provide …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BevCanna Signs White-Label Agreement with State B Beverages
P&G Aims to Improve Portrayal of “Black Life” on Screen, Expands Inclusion Efforts for Black ...
T-Mobile and Google Deliver Best-in-Class Mobile and TV Experiences, and Showcase Range of Android ...
XL Fleet Announces Date Change for Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2020 Earnings Release and ...
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Alerts Investors to Securities Class Action Against EHang Holdings ...
Humanigen Announces Proposed Public Offering of Five Million Shares of Common Stock
NextDecade Announces Issuance of Preferred Equity to OGCI Climate Investments
Scott’s Liquid Gold-Inc. Reports 2020 Results
dMY Technology Group, Inc. II Announces Special Meeting Date to Approve Proposed Business ...
Comcast Launches Disney+ and ESPN+ on Xfinity
Titel
U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approves Bristol Myers Squibb’s and bluebird bio’s Abecma ...
La Française de l'Énergie:  Half-Year Results 2021
AT&T Declares Dividends on Common and Preferred Shares
Ynvisible & SpotSee Announce Launch of New Temperature Indication Solution TempSafe Electrocard
Cresco Labs Announces Fourth Quarter & Full Year 2020 Results with Record Revenue, Adjusted EBITDA1 ...
AeroFarms, the World Leader in Indoor Vertical Farming, to Become Publicly Traded Company through ...
Tempest and Millendo Announce Proposed Merger Agreement
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Alerts Investors to Securities Class Action Against PLUG POWER ...
Moderna Announces Shipment of 100 Millionth Dose of its COVID-19 Vaccine to the U.S. Government
 Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company Signs Partnership with Dolphin Entertainment
Titel
Organigram Launches SHRED Tropic Thunder Jar of J’s (Jar of Joints) and Trailblazer SNAX Milk ...
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG) on Behalf of ...
AMC Burbank 16 and AMC Century City 15 to Reopen Monday, March 15
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results and Host ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results
Bunge Announces Leadership Team Changes
Ontrak Pre-Announces 2020 Fourth Quarter and Year End Financial Results
U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approves Bristol Myers Squibb’s and bluebird bio’s Abecma ...
ImmunityBio and NantKwest Complete Merger
Cryptocurrency Mining Company Argo Blockchain Achieves Record Revenue Growth in February
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
04.03.21
Hamilton Lane Board Elects Vann Graves as New Independent Director
02.03.21
Hamilton Lane Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Class A Common Stock
02.03.21
Hamilton Lane Closes Latest Strategic Opportunities Fund Series on Nearly $900M
01.03.21
Hamilton Lane Announces Public Offering of Class A Common Stock