Russell Investments Enters Strategic Partnership with Hamilton Lane to Accelerate Private Markets Capabilities

Michelle Seitz, Chairman and CEO of Russell Investments (Photo: Business Wire)

Hamilton Lane’s comprehensive private markets capabilities will further strengthen Russell Investments’ client value proposition by providing exceptional open-architecture investment solutions spanning the entire asset class spectrum. Hamilton Lane’s $90 million investment in Russell Investments further demonstrates its commitment to this strategic partnership.

“Given increasing market complexities and rising needs around financial security, fiduciaries are looking for partners that can seamlessly provide tailored, differentiated investment solutions,” said Michelle Seitz, Chairman and CEO of Russell Investments. “This partnership demonstrates our 85-year fiduciary commitment to provide comprehensive, leading-edge investment solutions and risk management to our clients. The resulting one-stop access to extensive private and public markets capabilities is, I believe, unmatched in our industry today.”

According to Seitz, institutional investors are increasingly focused on their own core business competencies and want more comprehensive relationships with strategic investment partners. The market potential is large. McKinsey & Company research reports that 76% of asset owners with assets up to $10 billion have not outsourced their investment activitiesi. Boston Consulting Group also forecasts investment solutions to be one of the fastest growing segments of the asset management industry over the next five yearsii.

Private markets are an important component of investor portfolios, and this partnership comes at a time when both private markets opportunities and allocations to the asset class continue to grow. Since 2008, capital allocated to private markets has tripled from $2.5 trillion to $7.7 trillioniii. The private markets asset class has continued to demonstrate its ability to generate meaningful returns for investors. Data from Hamilton Lane illustrates that private equity and private credit have each outperformed the MSCI World PME and the Credit Suisse Leveraged Loan PME, respectively, in 19 of the last 20 vintage yearsiiii.