 
checkAd

Todos Medical Enters Into Distribution Partnership with Osang Healthcare for the GeneFinder Plus COVID-19 Plus RealAMP Kit in the United States

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
30.03.2021, 15:23  |  55   |   |   

  • GeneFinder Plus has received Emergency Use Authorization from the US FDA
  • Analysis demonstrates GeneFinder Plus able to detect B.117, B.135, P1 and other variants
  • Validation ongoing with Saliva, Oropharyngeal and Nasal Sample collection

NEW YORK, NY, REHOVAT, Israel, and SEOUL, South Korea, March 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Todos Medical, Ltd. (OTCQB: TOMDF), an in vitro diagnostics company focused on distributing comprehensive solutions for COVID-19 screening, diagnosis and immune support, as well as developing blood tests for early detection of cancer and Alzheimer’s disease, today announced that it has entered into a distribution partnership with Osang Healthcare (OHC) of South Korea, to distribute the GeneFinder COVID-19 Plus RealAMP Kit in the United States. Todos intends to make GeneFinder Plus the primary kit used for distribution in its fully integrated and automated COVID-19 PCR testing lab solutions. GeneFinder Plus has been granted Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) by the US FDA.

“We are very pleased to enter into this partnership with OHC surrounding the distribution of GeneFinder Plus, one of the most sensitive kits to have received EUA from the US FDA,” said Gerald Commissiong, President & CEO of Todos Medical. “As PCR testing becomes more ingrained as the country re-opens, the emergence of new SARS-CoV-2 variants makes regulatory oversight of reagents that much more critical in the CLIA laboratory testing space. We intend to work closely with Osang to expand the use of GeneFinder Plus to include saliva testing, an area we see as critical for serial testing given its ease of use for children and healthy adults.”

“The data indicate that GeneFinder Plus has an exquisite lower limit of detection (LOD), suggesting that it is able to identify SARS-CoV-2 at the very earliest stages of infection,” said Jorge Leon, PhD, Chief Medical Officer for Oncology and Infectious Diseases at Todos Medical. “As PCR testing in the United States moves towards a standard serial testing paradigm in school, offices, sporting leagues and other areas of society preparing to re-open, it will be more and more critical that highly sensitive tests are used in order to identify infection early, and thus limit the spread. The LOD of GeneFinder Plus, and its ability to identify infection with all the known variants currently circulating in the United States, makes it well suited to promote as part of our offering tailored towards schools.”

Seite 1 von 5


Todos Medical Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Todos Medical Enters Into Distribution Partnership with Osang Healthcare for the GeneFinder Plus COVID-19 Plus RealAMP Kit in the United States GeneFinder Plus has received Emergency Use Authorization from the US FDAAnalysis demonstrates GeneFinder Plus able to detect B.117, B.135, P1 and other variantsValidation ongoing with Saliva, Oropharyngeal and Nasal Sample collection NEW YORK, NY, …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BioNTech veröffentlicht Ergebnisse des Geschäftsjahres 2020 und Informationen zur ...
CytoDyn’s Leronlimab Decreased Mortality at 14 Days by 82% With Statistically ...
Genmab Announces European Marketing Authorization for Kesimpta (ofatumumab) in Relapsing Multiple ...
Statement of transactions in own shares from March 22, 2021 to March 26, 2021
Novartis expands targeted radioligand therapy pipeline with in-license for compounds targeting ...
Wave Life Sciences Provides Update on Phase 1b/2a PRECISION-HD Trials
Tenaris Files 2020 Annual Report, 2020 Sustainability Report and 2020 Annual Report on Form 20-F, ...
Quisitive Announces Agreement to Acquire BankCard USA
SeaChange International Announces Proposed Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock
Roche’s Evrysdi approved by European Commission as first and only at home treatment for spinal ...
Titel
AgraFlora Announces AGM Voting Results
Ocugen Inc. to Participate in a Cantor Fitzgerald Fireside Chat to Discuss COVAXIN COVID-19 Vaccine ...
AgraFlora Provides Dial-In Information for Annual General Meeting and Business Update Presentation
BioNTech veröffentlicht Ergebnisse des Geschäftsjahres 2020 und Informationen zur ...
Digihost Announces Grant of Stock Options
CLINUVEL expands DNA Repair Program
Results for the year ended 31 December 2020
XPhyto Therapeutics Corp. Featured in Syndicated Broadcast Covering Recent European Approval of ...
Atari: Availability of the Half-Year Financial Report as of September 30, 2020
Clean Power Shares Its Investee Company, PowerTap‘s, Update on the Development of the PowerTap ...
Titel
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech shares Phase 3 Interim Results ...
AgraFlora Appoints Elise Coppens as New CEO and Director to Implement the Next Phase of its ...
Emerging Markets Report: A Transformative Time
Hunter Technology Market Testing Pilot April Launch
Relay Medical & Fio Execute Agreement to Provide COVID-19 Rapid Testing at Toronto Pearson ...
AgraFlora Announces AGM Voting Results
Xebec Provides Updated 2020 Guidance
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
29.03.21
Todos Medical Completes Automation Equipment Installation and Training for a Laboratory Client in Brooklyn, NY
23.03.21
Todos Medical Enters Into Automation and Reagent Supply Agreement with MAJL Diagnostics
17.03.21
Todos Medical Provides Corporate Update
12.03.21
Todos Medical Announces $7.2M in Sales for February 2021, a 38% Month Over Month Increase From Sales of $5.2M in January 2021
11.03.21
Todos Medical Applauds Senate and House Passage of the American Recovery Act