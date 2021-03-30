 
ARM to Highlight NexOptic’s ALIIS on Upcoming Webinar

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NexOptic Technology Corp. (“NexOptic” or the “Company”) (TSX VENTURE: NXO) (OTCQB: NXOPF) (FSE: E3O1), an optics and Artificial Intelligence (AI) innovator, announced that it has been selected to highlight its artificial intelligence, ALIIS in an upcoming special event webinar as part of ARM’s AI Partner Program. ARM’s webinar will be a live event.

The webinar is an opportunity for NexOptic to reach many of ARM’s global customers and familiarize them with the significant advantages of incorporating Aliis into modern day imaging systems.

NexOptic’s VP of AI Technologies, Kevin Gordon, will lead the event and NexOptic shareholders will also have an opportunity to watch the event live at 8 am PST, April 7, 2021 or view a recording of it after the fact by registering here: https://www.brighttalk.com/webcast/17792/473553

“NexOptic’s AI technology is a perfect fit for ARM’s markets - such as IoT - where its leadership position exposes Aliis’s extraordinary capabilities to exactly the right customers who are best able to leverage it,” explained Rich Geruson NexOptic’s Chairman.

As awareness of Aliis and interest in its capabilities continue to grow, NexOptic remains focused on broadening its customer base through securing more license agreements with OEM’s, expanding the already unique capabilities of Aliis and further fortifying its IP patent protection strategy.

“ARM is increasingly proving themselves to be a terrific partner,” said Paul McKenzie, NexOptic’s CEO. “Today’s announcement represents the beginning of us leveraging this mutually beneficial relationship, and that of our other partners, to amass global name recognition for NexOptic and our artificial intelligence brand, Aliis.”   

What You Need to Know About Aliis and NexOptic Technology Corp.

NexOptic is an innovative imaging AI company headquartered in Vancouver, Canada with operations in Seoul, South Korea, offering a world-leading AI platform for imaging known as ALIIS (All Light Intelligent Imaging Solutions). NexOptic is a Preferred Partner in the NVIDIA Partner Network, a member of the Arm AI Partner Program, and a member of the Qualcomm Platform Solutions Ecosystem. For more information, please visit www.nexoptic.com.

