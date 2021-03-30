Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Announces New Programming for Crackle for April

Crackle Plus linear and VOD networks are available in the U.S. and can be accessed on 29 devices and services including Amazon FireTV, RokuTV, Apple TV, Smart TVs (Samsung, LG, Vizio), gaming consoles (PS4 and XBoxOne), Plex, on iOS and Android mobile devices and on desktops at Crackle.com . Crackle is also available in approximately 500,000 hotel rooms in the Marriott Bonvoy chain.

New Crackle Original

Going From Broke (Season 2) (Real-time segments premiere April 8th), Season 2 of Going From Broke, co-produced by Ashton Kutcher and Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, features an innovative format to bring the stories of six young people embarking on a journey to a debt-free life during a time of pandemic-induced financial turmoil. During the six weeks of production of season 2, Crackle will shoot and air segments in “real time” taking audiences inside the dramatic process of financial transformation while inviting viewers to participate in the conversation via social media beginning April 8th. The completion of the cast's journey will be aired during the season 2 premiere of full episodes on May 20.

New Crackle Exclusives

Cagefighter (April 1st), Reiss Gibbons (Alex Montagnani) is on the cusp of cementing himself as the greatest to ever step inside the LEGENDS cage. With five title defenses under his belt, and the support of coach and mentor Marcus (Chuck Liddell), Reiss has it all. But when Savvy promoter Max Black (Gina Gershon) pits him against pro wrestling super star Randy Stone (AEW Champ Jon Moxley) in the company's first ever cross-promotional event, Reiss finds himself in the toughest fight of his life. With Luke Rockhold and Jay Reso.

Exit Plan (April 15th), Insurance claims investigator Max (Nikolaj Coster-Waldau) follows the clues of a mysterious death to the remote Hotel Aurora, a unique and secretive facility that specializes in assisted suicide. His investigation uncovers disturbing revelations that force Max to question the very nature of life and death, and the realization that he may not be able to escape.