Network Packet Broker Market Size To Reach USD 1007 Million By 2026 at a CAGR of 6.8% - Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, March 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Network Packet Broker Market is Segmented by Type - Inline Network Packet Broker, Non-inline Network Packet Broker, by Application -Performance Monitoring, Security Delivery. This report covers Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast from 2021 to 2026. This report is published on Valuates Reports in the Networking Category.

The Global Network Packet Broker Market size is projected to reach USD 1007 Million by 2026, from USD 679.8 Million in 2020, at a CAGR of 6.8% during 2021-2026.

A Network Packet Broker (NPB) is an active device that routes selective raw data packets from network interfaces to specific network service and monitoring devices, as well as provides performance management and security applications.

Keysight, NetScout, Cisco, Keysight, APCON are the key players in the global Network Packet Brokers market. These Top 5 manufacturers took up more than 60% of the global market in 2019.

Major factor driving the growth of network packet broker market size:

High demand for services uptime, low latency and high throughput and constant need to monitor these performance metrics in data centers.

Surge in internet multimedia content and web applications with Increased Security concern.

Increased adoption of cloud services is propelling this market.

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE NETWORK PACKET BROKER MARKET SIZE:

Large enterprises in a variety of industries are increasingly embracing digitization to improve their business processes. To manage massive amounts of data that large enterprises are generating, enterprise applications need high-performance networking, constant uptime, high throughput, and high reliability. NPBs are being used in enterprises to check if the network meets these requirements, which is expected to increase network packet broker market size.

Furthermore, the rapid increase in network traffic due to the growth of internet networks, social media, IoT, and web applications has resulted in the possibility of service loss and network outages. Network packet brokers help with scalability, reducing oversubscription of monitoring resources, and offering centralized monitoring. These features of NPB are expected to increase the growth of network packet broker market size.

NPB also helps the network to streamline security analytics and advanced threat inspection and prevention.

The increasing trend of utilizing bare metal switches & the rising bandwidth requirements in data centers is expected to provide lucrative growth opportunities for the network packet broker market players.

