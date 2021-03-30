PPG expands PITTHANE high durability urethane coating line with new low-sheen, low-VOC solution

Used in a two or three-coat system, the new topcoat provides long-lasting protection for applications such as bridges, stadiums, and fuel and water storage tanks while providing minimal reflectivity and excellent aesthetics.

PPG (NYSE: PPG) today announced the launch of PPG PITTHANE ULTRA LS high-performance polyurethane topcoat, which is formulated for applications in corrosive environments that require low sheen to limit glare and hide surface imperfections.

“The PPG PITTHANE coatings family is known for its corrosion resistance and color retention along with its easy application and excellent flow and leveling characteristics,” said Herman Rodriquez, PPG director of demand driving, protective and marine coatings, U.S. and Canada. “PPG PITTHANE ULTRA LS low-sheen topcoat extends these application and performance benefits to facilities located near roadways, where glare can impact drivers, as well as high-impact environments such as stadiums, where a low-gloss finish can make surface imperfections less noticeable.”

For architects and specifiers looking to meet specific performance requirements, PPG PITTHANE ULTRA LS topcoat is tested to stand up to C3, C4 and C5 corrosive environments according to International Organization for Standardization (ISO) 12944:2018 standards. The product is considered suitable for USDA incidental food contact applications and meets Society for Protective Coatings (SSPC) Paint 36 level 3 performance, Master Painters Institute (MPI) 83 requirements and low volatile organic compound (VOC) air quality standards at 240 g/L.

For applicators, PPG PITTHANE ULTRA LS topcoat is easy to mix and apply, provides an unlimited recoat window and can be applied at surface temperatures as low as 20 F or minus 7 C.

PPG PITTHANE ULTRA LS topcoat is available in Canada and the U.S. For more information, visit ppgpmc.com.

