Intellicheck CEO Bryan Lewis Announces Appointment of New President

Intellicheck, Inc. (Nasdaq: IDN), an industry leader in identification authentication solutions, today announced the appointment of Garrett Gafke as the Company’s new President. Reporting to CEO Bryan Lewis, Gafke will focus on product strategy and building the Company’s marketing capabilities.

Intellicheck CEO Bryan Lewis said, “I am excited to welcome Garrett to the Intellicheck team. Given the explosive opportunities in the identity theft and fraud space, bringing another accomplished identity professional to the management team is an important step forward. In addition, Garrett’s focus on product strategy and marketing will allow me to continue to build upon the strategic vision that has driven the Company’s growth and expansion into new market verticals along with my focus on the day-to-day operations of the organization.”

On joining the Company, Gafke said, “I am thrilled to be a part of this fast-growing company that addresses the challenges around identity in a radically different manner and with greater certainty than any other company.”

Mr. Gafke brings considerable experience in the identity theft, fraud, and payments markets to his new position as President of Intellicheck. He is a successful entrepreneur who combines early-stage innovation with public company experience. His previous positions include Founder, President and CEO of IdentityMind, a digital identity company, and President and CEO of Paymate, a global payments and risk platform. Mr. Gafke has also been President and CEO for SteelEye, a regulatory compliance company.

About Intellicheck Nasdaq: IDN

Intellicheck (Nasdaq: IDN) is a trusted industry leader in technology solutions that stop identity theft and fraud with real-time identification authentication and age verification. We make it possible for our clients to increase revenues, improve customer service, and increase operational efficiencies. The company is focused on partnering with banks, credit card issuers and retailers to prevent fraud. Intellicheck also serves law enforcement agencies, national defense clients and diverse state and federal government agencies. For more information on Intellicheck, visit us on the web and follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube.



