OLB Group Announces Year End Results and Provides Company Update
The OLB Group, Inc. ("OLB," “we,” “us,” “our,” or the "Company"), (NASDAQ: OLB), a provider of cloud-based, omni-commerce and payment acceptance solutions for small and mid-size merchants,, through its subsidiaries, which develops and markets a suite of products in the merchant services and payment facilitator verticals, has announced financial results for the year ended December 31, 2020.
OLB Group’s services are offered through three wholly-owned subsidiaries, eVance, Inc., Omnisoft.io, Inc., and CrowdPay.us, Inc. The Company’s wide-ranging product offerings include electronic payment processing, cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform solutions for small to medium sized businesses and crowd funding services. The Company is focused on providing these integrated business solutions to merchants throughout the United States. An overview of the December 31, 2020 year-end results are below.
Key Highlights for 2020 and Subsequent Event
- Acquisition of DoubleBeam portfolio of merchants
- Up-listed to NASDAQ Capital Markets and raised gross proceeds of approximately $6.4 Million in Capital
- Initiated implementation accepting merchants to accept crypto currency payments through our Payment gateway--Secure Pay-- and expanding contactless Point of Sale Options
- Debt free due to early loan payoff of $7.4 million in March 2021 to eliminate interest expense and ongoing debt service
- Accepting ACH, Apple Pay and Android Pay
- Implementation of our Proprietary Merchant Boarding and CRM System
- Rolling out our Omni Commerce applications to current merchants and onboarding merchants
Highlights of our financial results for the year ended December 31, 2020 are as follows:
|
|
For the Year Ended
|
Total revenue
|
$
|
9,766,621
|
Total operating expenses
|
$
|
10,501,326
|
Loss from operations
|
$
|
(734,705)
|
Total other expense
|
$
|
(1,042,022)
|
Net Loss
|
