OLB Group Announces Year End Results and Provides Company Update

The OLB Group, Inc. ("OLB," “we,” “us,” “our,” or the "Company"), (NASDAQ: OLB), a provider of cloud-based, omni-commerce and payment acceptance solutions for small and mid-size merchants,, through its subsidiaries, which develops and markets a suite of products in the merchant services and payment facilitator verticals, has announced financial results for the year ended December 31, 2020.

OLB Group’s services are offered through three wholly-owned subsidiaries, eVance, Inc., Omnisoft.io, Inc., and CrowdPay.us, Inc. The Company’s wide-ranging product offerings include electronic payment processing, cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform solutions for small to medium sized businesses and crowd funding services. The Company is focused on providing these integrated business solutions to merchants throughout the United States. An overview of the December 31, 2020 year-end results are below.