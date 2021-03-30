 
Grünenthal and Averitas Pharma announce initiation of Phase III study with QUTENZA® to prepare label extension in the US for the treatment of post-surgical neuropathic pain

Aachen, Germany, & Morristown, N.J. (ots) -

- Post-surgical neuropathic pain (PSNP) is a debilitating complication of
surgery that affects approximately 13 percent of all patients who undergo
surgery, which represents 3.3 million patients per year in the US[1]

- This Phase III study is Grünenthal's next step in making QUTENZA available to
even more patients in the United States. QUTENZA is the first and only
prescription strength capsaicin that is a topical, non-systemic, non-opioid
pain treatment; it is currently approved in the US for the treatment of
neuropathic pain associated with postherpetic neuralgia, and for the treatment
of neuropathic pain associated with diabetic peripheral neuropathy (DPN) of
the feet in adults.

Grünenthal announced today that its U.S. subsidiary, Averitas Pharma, Inc. will
conduct a Phase III trial to study the efficacy, safety and tolerability of
QUTENZA (capsaicin) 8% topical system in post-surgical neuropathic pain (PSNP)
with the goal to expand the current U.S. product label. The randomised,
double-blind trial AV001 will include between 400 and 500 patients who have been
suffering from moderate to severe PSNP for at least six months, and aims to
demonstrate a significant reduction in the average pain intensity after 12 weeks
and 42 weeks compared to the baseline. In addition, the trial will assess other
outcomes like progressive response over time with repeated application,
reduction of the treatment area over several applications, and Quality of Life
outcomes such as sleep interference, physical activity, anxiety and depression.
First patients are expected to be enrolled in the third quarter of 2021 with
trial completion expected in 2024.

"A significant number of patients suffer from burning, stabbing or shooting
neuropathic pain as a complication of surgery. Commonly used oral, systemically
acting medicines often provide unsatisfactory results or are accompanied by
considerable side effects," says John Douglas Markman, M.D., coordinating
investigator and Professor for Neurosurgery at the University of Rochester
School of Medicine and Dentistry. "Averitas is conducting the first double-blind
study in PSNP that will explore long-term safety and efficacy in patients with a
much-needed non-systemic, non-opioid treatment option."

In July 2020, Grünenthal significantly expanded the reach of QUTENZA in the
United States by expanding the label to include the treatment of neuropathic
pain associated with diabetic peripheral neuropathy (DPN) of the feet in adults.
This complication of diabetes affected more than 5 million Americans in 2020[2],
