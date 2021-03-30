Grünenthal and Averitas Pharma announce initiation of Phase III study with QUTENZA® to prepare label extension in the US for the treatment of post-surgical neuropathic pain

Aachen, Germany, & Morristown, N.J. (ots) -



- Post-surgical neuropathic pain (PSNP) is a debilitating complication of

surgery that affects approximately 13 percent of all patients who undergo

surgery, which represents 3.3 million patients per year in the US[1]



- This Phase III study is Grünenthal's next step in making QUTENZA available to

even more patients in the United States. QUTENZA is the first and only

prescription strength capsaicin that is a topical, non-systemic, non-opioid

pain treatment; it is currently approved in the US for the treatment of

neuropathic pain associated with postherpetic neuralgia, and for the treatment

of neuropathic pain associated with diabetic peripheral neuropathy (DPN) of

the feet in adults.





Seite 2 ► Seite 1 von 5

Grünenthal announced today that its U.S. subsidiary, Averitas Pharma, Inc. willconduct a Phase III trial to study the efficacy, safety and tolerability ofQUTENZA (capsaicin) 8% topical system in post-surgical neuropathic pain (PSNP)with the goal to expand the current U.S. product label. The randomised,double-blind trial AV001 will include between 400 and 500 patients who have beensuffering from moderate to severe PSNP for at least six months, and aims todemonstrate a significant reduction in the average pain intensity after 12 weeksand 42 weeks compared to the baseline. In addition, the trial will assess otheroutcomes like progressive response over time with repeated application,reduction of the treatment area over several applications, and Quality of Lifeoutcomes such as sleep interference, physical activity, anxiety and depression.First patients are expected to be enrolled in the third quarter of 2021 withtrial completion expected in 2024."A significant number of patients suffer from burning, stabbing or shootingneuropathic pain as a complication of surgery. Commonly used oral, systemicallyacting medicines often provide unsatisfactory results or are accompanied byconsiderable side effects," says John Douglas Markman, M.D., coordinatinginvestigator and Professor for Neurosurgery at the University of RochesterSchool of Medicine and Dentistry. "Averitas is conducting the first double-blindstudy in PSNP that will explore long-term safety and efficacy in patients with amuch-needed non-systemic, non-opioid treatment option."In July 2020, Grünenthal significantly expanded the reach of QUTENZA in theUnited States by expanding the label to include the treatment of neuropathicpain associated with diabetic peripheral neuropathy (DPN) of the feet in adults.This complication of diabetes affected more than 5 million Americans in 2020[2],