SAFFRON TECH SET TO GROW SAFFRON OFF-SEASON WITH ARRIVAL OF GROWING BULBS FROM CHILE

The future of saffron growing reaches a new milestone as Saffron Tech becomes the first company able to import Chile’s specialty saffron bulbs to Israel.

TEL AVIV, ISRAEL, March 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Saffron Tech, a subsidiary of Seedo Corp. (OTC: SEDO), continues to focus attention on new equipment investments with the addition of saffron bulbs imported from Chile. The specialty bulbs enable Saffron Tech to continue its research and development plans for growing saffron indoors year-round. Prompted by the company’s legislation efforts, Israel recently permitted the import of bulbs from Chile. This purchase advances Saffron Tech’s POC process, getting the company closer to producing a reliable source of saffron for mass operations.

“We’ve accelerated our plans to revolutionize the saffron industry with the arrival of the saffron bulbs from Chile,” says David Freidenberg, CEO of Seedo Corp. “We have an eye on the future and this shipment is another move forward in developing the proprietary technology and protocols needed to grow saffron in indoor vertical farming.”

Saffron Tech seeks to disrupt the billion-dollar saffron market with its innovative indoor vertical growing technology that offers an alternative to traditional farming methods.  The traditional way of growing saffron is labor intensive, manual, and costly. The production operations are complex with low yield and the plant itself is very sensitive to environmental conditions.

The company recently entered an agreement with ARO Volcani Center, Israel’s largest and most prestigious agricultural research center. As a research powerhouse, the Volcani Center is responsible for developing Israel’s agricultural innovations and IP.

About Seedo
Seedo Corp. (OTC: SEDO), is an agritech company that focuses on the research, development and commercialization of agriculture products. Seedo’s technology is aimed at transforming the way agriculture is done by offering a responsible and sustainable way to grow crops in a world confronted by environmental challenges and dwindling earth reserves, diminishing water resources and unstable weather conditions.  Saffron Tech is a wholly owned subsidiary of Seedo Corp. 

Media Relations Contact:

David Freidenberg, Chief Executive Officer,
info@saffron.ag
 (800) 608-6432


