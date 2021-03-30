WSFS Bank Receives the 2021 Gallup Exceptional Workplace Award

As a 2021 honoree, WSFS was once again recognized by Gallup, Inc. as having one of the most engaged workplace cultures in the world.

WSFS Bank is one of 39 global Gallup Exceptional Workplace Award winners honored for leveraging their culture of engagement to achieve optimal results while navigating the challenges and opportunities of 2020. WSFS was selected as one of only two companies nationwide to receive the Gallup Culture Transformation Award in 2020, its inaugural year.

“Being recognized by Gallup with the Exceptional Workplace Award for the fifth time is truly an honor,” said Rodger Levenson, Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer, WSFS Bank. “This recognition belongs to our Associates who stay true to who we are and do what they do best, every day, even during unprecedented times. Our culture of engagement led the way in 2020, as we served our Customers, communities and each other. The safety, health and wellbeing of our Associates has always been our top priority and I credit them for finding new ways to deliver on our mission, “We Stand For Service,” while observing critical protocols. Their creativity, adaptability, dedication and genuine care showed through and made a big difference for all we serve.”

Coupled with WSFS receiving the Culture Transformation Award in 2020, the Bank has now been recognized by Gallup six years in a row.

WSFS will be recognized along with the other award recipients at the virtual 2021 Gallup at Work Summit, June 8-9, 2021.

About WSFS Financial Corporation

WSFS Financial Corporation is a multi-billion-dollar financial services company. Its primary subsidiary, WSFS Bank, is the oldest and largest locally managed bank and trust company headquartered in Delaware and the Greater Philadelphia region. As of December 31, 2020, WSFS Financial Corporation had $14.3 billion in assets on its balance sheet and $24.2 billion in assets under management and administration. WSFS operates from 112 offices, 89 of which are banking offices, located in Pennsylvania (52), Delaware (42), New Jersey (16), Virginia (1) and Nevada (1) and provides comprehensive financial services including commercial banking, retail banking, cash management and trust and wealth management. Other subsidiaries or divisions include Arrow Land Transfer, Cash Connect, Cypress Capital Management, LLC, Christiana Trust Company of Delaware, NewLane Finance, Powdermill Financial Solutions, West Capital Management, WSFS Institutional Services, WSFS Mortgage, and WSFS Wealth Investments. Serving the Greater Delaware Valley since 1832, WSFS Bank is one of the ten oldest banks in the United States continuously operating under the same name. For more information, please visit www.wsfsbank.com.

Media Contact: Kyle Babcock

215-864-1795

kbabcock@wsfsbank.com