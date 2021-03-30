 
checkAd

WSFS Bank Receives the 2021 Gallup Exceptional Workplace Award

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
30.03.2021, 15:57  |  16   |   |   

WILMINGTON, Del., March 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WSFS Bank, the primary subsidiary of WSFS Financial Corporation (Nasdaq: WSFS), received The Gallup Exceptional Workplace Award for the fifth time.

As a 2021 honoree, WSFS was once again recognized by Gallup, Inc. as having one of the most engaged workplace cultures in the world.

WSFS Bank is one of 39 global Gallup Exceptional Workplace Award winners honored for leveraging their culture of engagement to achieve optimal results while navigating the challenges and opportunities of 2020. WSFS was selected as one of only two companies nationwide to receive the Gallup Culture Transformation Award in 2020, its inaugural year.

“Being recognized by Gallup with the Exceptional Workplace Award for the fifth time is truly an honor,” said Rodger Levenson, Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer, WSFS Bank. “This recognition belongs to our Associates who stay true to who we are and do what they do best, every day, even during unprecedented times. Our culture of engagement led the way in 2020, as we served our Customers, communities and each other. The safety, health and wellbeing of our Associates has always been our top priority and I credit them for finding new ways to deliver on our mission, “We Stand For Service,” while observing critical protocols. Their creativity, adaptability, dedication and genuine care showed through and made a big difference for all we serve.”

Coupled with WSFS receiving the Culture Transformation Award in 2020, the Bank has now been recognized by Gallup six years in a row.

WSFS will be recognized along with the other award recipients at the virtual 2021 Gallup at Work Summit, June 8-9, 2021.

About WSFS Financial Corporation
WSFS Financial Corporation is a multi-billion-dollar financial services company. Its primary subsidiary, WSFS Bank, is the oldest and largest locally managed bank and trust company headquartered in Delaware and the Greater Philadelphia region. As of December 31, 2020, WSFS Financial Corporation had $14.3 billion in assets on its balance sheet and $24.2 billion in assets under management and administration. WSFS operates from 112 offices, 89 of which are banking offices, located in Pennsylvania (52), Delaware (42), New Jersey (16), Virginia (1) and Nevada (1) and provides comprehensive financial services including commercial banking, retail banking, cash management and trust and wealth management. Other subsidiaries or divisions include Arrow Land Transfer, Cash Connect, Cypress Capital Management, LLC, Christiana Trust Company of Delaware, NewLane Finance, Powdermill Financial Solutions, West Capital Management, WSFS Institutional Services, WSFS Mortgage, and WSFS Wealth Investments. Serving the Greater Delaware Valley since 1832, WSFS Bank is one of the ten oldest banks in the United States continuously operating under the same name. For more information, please visit www.wsfsbank.com.

Media Contact: Kyle Babcock  
215-864-1795  
kbabcock@wsfsbank.com


WSFS Financial Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

WSFS Bank Receives the 2021 Gallup Exceptional Workplace Award WILMINGTON, Del., March 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - WSFS Bank, the primary subsidiary of WSFS Financial Corporation (Nasdaq: WSFS), received The Gallup Exceptional Workplace Award for the fifth time. As a 2021 honoree, WSFS was once again …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BioNTech veröffentlicht Ergebnisse des Geschäftsjahres 2020 und Informationen zur ...
CytoDyn’s Leronlimab Decreased Mortality at 14 Days by 82% With Statistically ...
Genmab Announces European Marketing Authorization for Kesimpta (ofatumumab) in Relapsing Multiple ...
Statement of transactions in own shares from March 22, 2021 to March 26, 2021
Novartis expands targeted radioligand therapy pipeline with in-license for compounds targeting ...
Wave Life Sciences Provides Update on Phase 1b/2a PRECISION-HD Trials
Tenaris Files 2020 Annual Report, 2020 Sustainability Report and 2020 Annual Report on Form 20-F, ...
Quisitive Announces Agreement to Acquire BankCard USA
SeaChange International Announces Proposed Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock
Roche’s Evrysdi approved by European Commission as first and only at home treatment for spinal ...
Titel
AgraFlora Announces AGM Voting Results
Ocugen Inc. to Participate in a Cantor Fitzgerald Fireside Chat to Discuss COVAXIN COVID-19 Vaccine ...
AgraFlora Provides Dial-In Information for Annual General Meeting and Business Update Presentation
BioNTech veröffentlicht Ergebnisse des Geschäftsjahres 2020 und Informationen zur ...
Digihost Announces Grant of Stock Options
CLINUVEL expands DNA Repair Program
Results for the year ended 31 December 2020
XPhyto Therapeutics Corp. Featured in Syndicated Broadcast Covering Recent European Approval of ...
Atari: Availability of the Half-Year Financial Report as of September 30, 2020
Clean Power Shares Its Investee Company, PowerTap‘s, Update on the Development of the PowerTap ...
Titel
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech shares Phase 3 Interim Results ...
AgraFlora Appoints Elise Coppens as New CEO and Director to Implement the Next Phase of its ...
Emerging Markets Report: A Transformative Time
Hunter Technology Market Testing Pilot April Launch
Relay Medical & Fio Execute Agreement to Provide COVID-19 Rapid Testing at Toronto Pearson ...
AgraFlora Announces AGM Voting Results
Xebec Provides Updated 2020 Guidance
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
11.03.21
KBRA Affirms Ratings for WSFS Financial Corporation Following its Announcement to Combine with Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation
10.03.21
WSFS Merger Investigation: Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Investigation Into Whether the Merger of WSFS Financial Corporation Is Fair to Shareholders; Investors Are Encouraged to Contact the Firm – WSFS
10.03.21
Photo Release -- WSFS Financial Corporation to Combine with Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation, Solidifies Position as the Premier Bank and Wealth Management Franchise in the Greater Philadelphia and Delaware Region
08.03.21
WSFS Bank Donates $850,000 in EITC and OSTC Funds to Pennsylvania Schools and Programs
03.03.21
Affordability, Location and Lifestyle Remain Key Drivers for Homebuyers, But Most Fear a Middle-Class Pricing Squeeze, New WSFS Mortgage Regional Study Finds
01.03.21
Sandra Whalen joins WSFS Institutional Services as Senior Vice President, Business Development Officer