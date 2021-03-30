IFCO European Lift Lock containers become Cradle to Cradle Certified® Silver

Munich (ots) - The Lift Lock range in Europe is the first and only reusable food

packaging container range with this prestigious sustainability certification



The leading global provider of reusable packaging for fresh foods, IFCO

(https://www.ifco.com/) , has had its European line of Lift Lock reusable

plastic containers (RPCs) awarded Cradle to Cradle Certified® (Version 3.1) at

the Silver level. IFCO's European Lift Lock products are now the first and only

fresh-food RPCs to meet this ambitious sustainability standard.





"Cradle to Cradle Certified gives leading companies a globally recognizedstandard for ensuring their impact on people and our planet is a positive one,"said Dr. Christina Raab, vice president of strategy and development for theCradle to Cradle Products Innovation Institute. "IFCO is paving the way towardsa new business model for safe, circular, and responsibly made food packaging."In addition to the overall Silver certification, the Lift Lock range was awardedGold achievement level in the assessment category of Material Reutilization."We couldn't be prouder of this accomplishment," said IFCO Group CEO MichaelPooley. "We are committed to sustainability, and that means reusing materials asmuch as possible. And Cradle to Cradle goes beyond reducing negative effects onthe environment. It's about making a positive ecological impact. Repairingcontainers and reusing materials instead of throwing them away is a fundamentalpart of our circular economy business model."IFCO's Lift Lock range includes products optimized for fruit and vegetables,meat, and baked goods. All IFCO products are shared and reused.Please find the full announcement as well as images here(https://www.dropbox.com/sh/r4gc8w0g6lw0vz9/AABudwMvwFq6Odzx-vZFhrTva?dl=0) .For more information, please contact:Daniela CarboneVP - Global Marketingmailto:Daniela.Carbone@ifco.comHBI Helga Bailey GmbHCorinna VossTel.: +49(0)89993887-30mailto:ifco@hbi.dehttp://www.hbi.deAdditional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/130931/4877783OTS: IFCO Systems