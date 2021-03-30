 
IFCO European Lift Lock containers become Cradle to Cradle Certified® Silver

Munich (ots) - The Lift Lock range in Europe is the first and only reusable food
packaging container range with this prestigious sustainability certification

The leading global provider of reusable packaging for fresh foods, IFCO
(https://www.ifco.com/) , has had its European line of Lift Lock reusable
plastic containers (RPCs) awarded Cradle to Cradle Certified® (Version 3.1) at
the Silver level. IFCO's European Lift Lock products are now the first and only
fresh-food RPCs to meet this ambitious sustainability standard.

"Cradle to Cradle Certified gives leading companies a globally recognized
standard for ensuring their impact on people and our planet is a positive one,"
said Dr. Christina Raab, vice president of strategy and development for the
Cradle to Cradle Products Innovation Institute. "IFCO is paving the way towards
a new business model for safe, circular, and responsibly made food packaging."

In addition to the overall Silver certification, the Lift Lock range was awarded
Gold achievement level in the assessment category of Material Reutilization.

"We couldn't be prouder of this accomplishment," said IFCO Group CEO Michael
Pooley. "We are committed to sustainability, and that means reusing materials as
much as possible. And Cradle to Cradle goes beyond reducing negative effects on
the environment. It's about making a positive ecological impact. Repairing
containers and reusing materials instead of throwing them away is a fundamental
part of our circular economy business model."

IFCO's Lift Lock range includes products optimized for fruit and vegetables,
meat, and baked goods. All IFCO products are shared and reused.

For more information, please contact:

Daniela Carbone
VP - Global Marketing
mailto:Daniela.Carbone@ifco.com

HBI Helga Bailey GmbH
Corinna Voss
Tel.: +49(0)89993887-30
mailto:ifco@hbi.de
http://www.hbi.de

