Vyopta Applauded by Frost & Sullivan for Optimizing Workplace Collaboration with a Single-Pane-of-Glass View on UC Environments

Vyopta scales and supports any collaboration environment efficiently and accurately by combining product development and partnerships

SANTA CLARA, Calif., March 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Based on its recent analysis of the global unified communications (UC) performance management and meeting insights market, Frost & Sullivan recognizes Vyopta with the 2021 Global Customer Value Leadership Award. Vyopta has become a trusted partner for leading organizations worldwide, helping them optimize workplace collaboration by offering a single-pane-of-glass view into UC usage and performance insights. The company has significant UC experience, with a strong global presence strengthened through strategic integrations with major UC and workspace vendors.

"Vyopta currently manages six million endpoints comprising software clients, room systems, and phones from a broad spectrum of UC vendors. It enhances the customer journey by delivering insights that give customers deep visibility to help them fully leverage their UC investments, optimize calls/meetings and meeting room utilization, and improve employee engagement and productivity," said Nick Baugh, Best Practices Research Analyst. "Strategic integrations with major UC and workspace vendors further augment the overall customer experience by improving collaboration technology performance and reducing costs."

To drive greater customer value, Vyopta partners with industry-leading cloud services vendors such as Microsoft, Cisco, Zoom, Google, Pexip, BlueJeans by Verizon, and others to give customers the flexibility to monitor UC deployments of any size and complexity. In addition to these collaborations, it developed advanced solutions that can uniquely extract insightful data for the host and meeting participants, helping IT teams quickly identify the root cause of an endpoint-related problem.

Vyopta further helps IT teams address performance issues in multiple environments by automating compliance and adoption reporting, simplifying troubleshooting, and accelerating issue resolution. The company supports customers in making intelligent, data-driven decisions with report generation that assists in operations, user experience, and employee engagement and productivity. It also enables customers to proactively focus on capacity usage, adoption, and maintenance costs while optimizing their environments.

