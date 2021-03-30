 
checkAd

DGAP-DD Baader Bank AG english

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
30.03.2021, 16:02  |  33   |   |   


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

30.03.2021 / 16:02
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Oliver
Last name(s): Riedel

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Baader Bank AG

b) LEI
529900JFOPPEDUR61H13 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE0005088108

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
7.95 EUR 3975.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
7.9500 EUR 3975.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2021-03-29; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Name: Berlin Tradegate
MIC: TGAT


30.03.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Baader Bank AG
Weihenstephaner Str. 4
85716 Unterschleissheim
Germany
Internet: www.baaderbank.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

65201  30.03.2021 



Baader Bank Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Diesen Artikel teilen

Diskussion: warum baader, wohin läuft der hund demnächst? weshalb jetzt?
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-DD Baader Bank AG english Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 30.03.2021 / 16:02 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 1. Details of …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft: Billigkeitsantrag der Gesellschaft hinsichtlich der ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Eyemaxx Real Estate AG macht sich Gegenantrag zur Änderung der Anleihebedingungen 2018/2023, ...
DGAP-News: TeamViewer AG: TeamViewer to enter landmark partnership with Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 Team and ...
DGAP-Adhoc: clearvise AG erwirbt im Rahmen einer Portfoliotransaktion zwei deutsche Solarparks und beschließt ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Uniper SE: Personnel changes on the board of management of Uniper SE
DGAP-News: Manz AG bestätigt positive Ergebnisentwicklung 2020 und gibt Ausblick auf 2021
DGAP-Adhoc: HAEMATO AG successfully completes capital increase
DGAP-News: Deutsche Wohnen SE: Deutsche Wohnen issues green corporate bonds for the first time in an amount of ...
DGAP-News: CANCOM: Umsatz- und EBITDA-Wachstum im Corona-Jahr 2020. Dividendenerhöhung und optimistische ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Scout24 AG startet öffentliches Rückkaufangebot in Höhe von knapp 1 Milliarde Euro
Titel
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : CONSERVATORIUM AND TITAN ARRANGEMENTS BECOME UNCONDITIONAL
DGAP-Adhoc: Siemens Healthineers AG: Siemens Healthineers beschließt Kapitalerhöhung gegen Bareinlagen unter ...
Evergold steht vor einem großen Jahr, sind Kurse von $1 CAD möglich? Ein Blick auf den ...
DGAP-DD: E.ON SE deutsch
DGAP-Adhoc: Joh. Friedrich Behrens AG: Gesamter Geschäftsbetrieb wird veräußert
EQS-Adhoc: Nathalie Noël wird Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) und Mitglied der Geschäftsleitung der V-ZUG ...
DGAP-News: HYD LLC for Cancer Research and Drug Development: HYD Substantiates the Science of Deuterium's Role ...
DGAP-News: Aroundtown SA FY 2020 marked by accretive capital recycling further supporting shareholder value ...
AURELIUS Group: AURELIUS übernimmt Bring Frigo von Posten Norge
Titel
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​UPDATE ON STEINHOFF GLOBAL SETTLEMENT ...
Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Heidelberg steigert Maschinenexporte aus chinesischer Produktion
DGAP-News: ​​​​​​​PAION AG KÜNDIGT GARANTIERTE BEZUGSRECHTSKAPITALERHÖHUNG ÜBER KNAPP EUR 8 ...
DGAP-Adhoc: MBB SE Tochter FRIEDRICH VORWERK legt Preisspanne für geplanten Börsengang auf 41 € bis 56 € ...
DGAP-Adhoc: EDAG Engineering Group AG: EDAG von Cyberangriff betroffen
DGAP-News: SPEAKEASYS STRATEGIE HOCHWERTIGER PRODUKTE MIT HOHER GEWINNSPANNE BEWÄHRT SICH MIT SEINEM VERKAUF ...
DGAP-News: ENCAVIS AG veröffentlicht Consensus von Analystenschätzungen zur Veröffentlichung der Ergebnisse ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :
DGAP-Adhoc: EDAG Engineering Group AG: EDAG affected by cyber-attack
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...
DGAP-News: Champignon Brands Inc.: Champignon gibt behördliche Überprüfung bekannt (54) 
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
16:02 Uhr
DGAP-DD: Baader Bank AG deutsch
25.03.21
DGAP-DD: Baader Bank AG deutsch
25.03.21
DGAP-DD: Baader Bank AG english
25.03.21
DGAP-DD: Baader Bank AG deutsch
25.03.21
DGAP-DD: Baader Bank AG english
25.03.21
DGAP-DD: Baader Bank AG deutsch
25.03.21
DGAP-DD: Baader Bank AG english
25.03.21
DGAP-DD: Baader Bank AG english
25.03.21
DGAP-DD: Baader Bank AG deutsch
25.03.21
DGAP-DD: Baader Bank AG english

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
28.03.21
7.706
warum baader, wohin läuft der hund demnächst? weshalb jetzt?