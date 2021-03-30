 
Comcast Business Sponsors TOUR TOP 10

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
30.03.2021   

The PGA TOUR announced today that Comcast Business signed a multi-year deal to sponsor the Comcast Business TOUR TOP 10 starting with the current 2020-21 PGA TOUR Season.

The Comcast Business TOUR TOP 10 emphasizes player performance by rewarding the top players in the FedExCup standings at the end of the FedExCup Regular Season. The current ‘super season’ schedule, which features 50 official FedExCup tournaments, the most in a season since 1975 (51), promises to deliver an incredibly compelling finish.

“We appreciate the support of Comcast Business in highlighting the PGA TOUR’s top 10 performers from the FedExCup Regular Season and recognizing the hard work players put into every PGA TOUR season to play their best,” said Andy Pazder, PGA TOUR Chief Tournaments and Competitions Officer. “Navigating the FedExCup Regular Season is extremely challenging as players get into the best position possible for the FedExCup Playoffs. Our ‘super season’ of 50 events features more FedExCup points than ever before, which raises the importance of every event and every shot. Finishing within the Comcast Business TOUR TOP 10 means you were able to rise to the top as a result of exceptional performance throughout the Regular Season.”

Finishing among the top 10 entering the FedExCup Playoffs is an important goal for players looking to position themselves for a run at the coveted FedExCup. At the end of the FedExCup Regular Season, as part of the Comcast Business TOUR TOP 10, a $10 million bonus is shared among the top 10 finishers in the FedExCup standings.

“We could not be more excited to partner with the PGA TOUR to sponsor the new Comcast Business TOUR TOP 10,” said Bill Stemper, President, Comcast Business. “Our shared commitment to delivering premier experiences and enabling the highest levels of performance make this partnership a natural fit. We look forward to the continued growth of the Comcast Business TOUR TOP 10 and to an exciting finish to this year’s FedExCup Regular Season. Best of luck to all the players!”

The inaugural Comcast Business TOUR TOP 10 will be determined at the conclusion of the 2021 Wyndham Championship, the final event of the FedExCup Regular Season prior to the kickoff of the FedExCup Playoffs at THE NORTHERN TRUST. The leader in FedExCup points through the Wyndham Championship will earn the top spot in the Comcast Business TOUR TOP 10 in addition to a $2 million prize, followed by $1.5 million for the runner-up with the 10th-place finisher earning $500,000.

